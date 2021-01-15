Bryson DeChambeau says he must relax his brain to succeed

US Open champion felt dizziness at the Masters due to brain ‘working really, really hard’

Bryson DeChambeau plays a shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the Sentry Tournament Of Champions at the Kapalua Plantation Course. Photo: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Bryson DeChambeau plays a shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the Sentry Tournament Of Champions at the Kapalua Plantation Course. Photo: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

 

Bryson DeChambeau believes his “crazy overworking” brain was behind his health problems during the Masters.

DeChambeau was expected to challenge for back-to-back major titles in November following his commanding victory in the US Open at Winged Foot, but was never a factor and finished in a tie for 34th.

The world number six complained of feeling unwell and dizzy during Friday’s play at Augusta National and underwent a Covid-19 test, which came back negative.

“I’ve got to fix whatever is going on up here,” DeChambeau said as he gestured to his head after a final round of 73. “I have no idea (what’s wrong). Just dizziness. It’s only when I go from down to up, so I can’t even like think and talk right now.”

Speaking on Friday ahead of his appearance in the Saudi International from February 4th-7th, DeChambeau said: “I went to multiple doctors trying to figure out what this was.

“I got a couple of MRIs, went to an inner-ear doctor, had eye tests, ear tests, even did ultrasounds on my heart and my neck to see blood flow and everything came back really, really well.

“The one thing I will tell you is that I’ve done a lot of brain training and the frontal lobe of my brain was working really, really hard and that’s what kind of gave me some weird symptoms; like crazy overworking.

“So as I started to relax my brain a little bit and get into a more comfortable situation and got into a really good sleep routine, a lot of the symptoms went away.

“They come back once in a while, but as I do a lot of breathing it goes away and that’s what I’m focused on trying to do.”

DeChambeau’s decision to “bulk up” to gain extra distance continues to make headlines and he reached an incredible ball speed of 211mph on the range during the recent Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

But he insists his main motivation is to overhaul Masters champion Dustin Johnson and become world number one.

“Absolutely, that’s always been my goal,” the 27-year-old said. “I’ve always tried to find a distinct advantage in my life to be a better golfer.

“With the one-length irons, hitting it further, all these different thoughts, I’m always trying to be the best version of myself and be the best player in the world.”

DeChambeau refused to be drawn on the PGA of America’s decision to strip Trump Bedminster of the 2022 US PGA Championship after supporters of the US President staged a riot at the US Capitol last week.

“It’s unfortunate. It is what it is and I understand it. At the end of the day whatever their moves are, they are,” said DeChambeau, who helped cut the ribbon at the opening of a new clubhouse at Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in 2018.

“I’m just going to play on a golf course and try do my best to win a golf tournament, no matter where it is.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.