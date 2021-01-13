Golf club membership: Tell us what deals your club is offering
Let us know what your golf club is offering to be included in our comprehensive list
A view of the eighth green at Lahinch Golf Club. Photo: Oisin Keniry/Inpho
As 2021 dawns golf clubs are closed again but the future looks brighter and, all going well, fairways around the country should be full again soon.
After a year which saw a number of clubs close while others boosted membership numbers significantly, The Irish Times is collating a list of membership offers for clubs around the country for 2021.
Share your story: Golf club membership
If you would like your club featured, please fill in the details below with a price breakdown for each category of membership.
If you are reading this in the app, click here.