Brooks Koepka named PGA Tour player of the year

American was voted for by fellow players after adding two Majors to his haul of three
Brooks Koepka of the United States celebrates with the winner’s trophy after the final round of the 2018 US Open at Shinnecock Hills. Photo: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Reigning US Open and US PGA champion Brooks Koepka has been voted PGA Tour player of the year for 2018.

Koepka became the first player since Curtis Strange in 1989 to win back-to-back US Open titles at Shinnecock Hills and then held off Tiger Woods to win a third major title in his last six starts in the US PGA at Bellerive.

PGA Tour members who played in at least 15 FedEx Cup events during the 2017-18 season were eligible to vote for player of the year, with Koepka chosen ahead of world number one Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Open champion Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose and Justin Thomas.

Koepka, Johnson, DeChambeau and Thomas were on the losing side in last month’s Ryder Cup in Paris, with Koepka later denying reports that he and Johnson were involved in a fight in the European team room after the final day’s play at Le Golf National.

However, US captain Jim Furyk admitted in an interview with Golf Channel this week that an “altercation” did take place.

“Whatever altercation started, or what happened, it was very brief,” Furyk said. “They’re like brothers. Brothers may argue, brothers get into it. But they’re as close as they’ve ever been, and it really had no effect on either one of them.”

