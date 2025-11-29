Premier League round-up: Phil Foden rescues win for Manchester City after battling Leeds rally

Phil Foden scores Manchester City's third goal during the Premier League match against Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium. Photograph: Carl Recine/Getty Images

Manchester City 2 [Foden 1, 90+1; Gvardiol 25] Leeds United 2 [Calvert-Lewin 49; Nmecha 68]

Phil Foden scored a stoppage-time winner as Manchester City killed off a Leeds fightback to a snatch a dramatic 3-2 victory at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Struggling Leeds had remarkably fought back from 2-0 down at the interval to level and put themselves in sight of an unlikely and much-needed three points in the Premier League.

That would have eased the pressure on their under-fire manager Daniel Farke but Foden, who had begun the afternoon by scoring inside the opening minute, had other ideas.

As the game went into 10 added minutes, the England midfielder’s low strike found the bottom corner.

The goal was greeted with much relief by the hosts, who had looked comfortable after Josko Gvardiol had added to Foden’s early strike.

Leeds were revived by the half-time introduction of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who pulled one back after a blunder by Matheus Nunes and then won the penalty from which Lukas Nmecha equalised at the second attempt.

Sunderland 3 [Le Fée 30 pen; Traoré 46; Brobbey 69] Bournemouth 2 [Adli 7, Adams 15]

Brian Brobbey came off the bench to snatch Sunderland victory as they fought back from two goals down to beat Bournemouth 3-2.

Amine Adli’s opener and Tyler Adams’s stunning long-range strike had given Andoni Iraola’s men a dream start on a wintry afternoon at the Stadium of Light.

However, Enzo Le Fée’s penalty and an equally emphatic Bertrand Traoré finish either side of half-time set the stage for Brobbey – who denied Arsenal victory on Wearside with a late equaliser in his side’s last home game – to win it.

Brentford 3 [Thiago 81 pen, 86; Quattara 90+2] Burnley 1 [Flemming 85 pen]

Igor Thiago scored twice in the last 10 minutes to help Brentford beat relegation-threatened Burnley 3-1 after an exciting finish to their clash at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Brazilian opened the scoring in the 81st minute from the penalty spot before Zian Flemming responded with a spot-kick of his own a few minutes later.

Just as it appeared that the spoils would be shared in west London, Thiago popped up in the box with a brilliant 86th-minute finish before Dango Ouattara wrapped up the points in stoppage time.

Brentford goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher denied Axel Tuanzebe with a brilliant close-range save in the 34th minute after the ball fell kindly for the Burnley defender from a free-kick.

Kelleher made another crucial intervention with three minutes remaining of the half, producing a strong hand to stop Zian Flemming’s effort from the edge of the area, which looked set to find the top-right corner.