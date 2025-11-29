Connacht impress with bonus-point win over the Sharks in Galway

Connacht’s Paul Boyle scores his side's first try despite the tackle of Edwill van der Merwe of the Sharks during the BKT United Rugby Championship match at Dexcom Stadium. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

URC: Connacht 44 Sharks 17

Stuart Lancaster’s Connacht delivered a much-needed second win from their opening five URC fixtures as they put they overwhelmed the Sharks at Dexcom Stadium on Saturday night.

With just a single point between the sides prior to kick-off, the stakes were high – the winner could find themselves closing in on the top eight; the loser left struggling near the bottom. And while Connacht may still not be the ideal position on the URC table, Lancaster can breathe a brief sigh of relief knowing how important this new block of fixtures will be in determining Connacht’s season.

Connacht were ahead 23-5 at the break having dominated possession and territory after opening the scoring within eight minutes from a Seán Naughton penalty.

Although the visitors were missing a number of notable players, they hit back with a try after 15 minutes – the power of their pack delivering from a lineout five metres out, with Fez Mbatha crossing to take the lead, but George Whitehead missing the conversion.

Yet within minutes Connacht delivered a try of their own – a well-executed backline move that started with 21-year-old fullback Naughton. Josh Ioane, a key player throughout, was instrumental in creating the vital break before another promising youngster Hugh Gavin provided the support for captain Paul Boyle to claim the try, with Naughton adding the extras for a 10-5 lead.

The Sharks did not help themselves when losing lock Jason Jenkins to the sinbin, and Connacht were able to turn the screw. Naughton knocked over a penalty to stretch the home side’s lead to 13-5 after 27 minutes before Chay Mullins bagged a try. Naughton converted and added a penalty to give Connacht a 23-5 lead at the break.

The Sharks grabbed control early in the second half, and although they were unable to capitalise, they upped their physicality in the contact area to halt the home side’s momentum.

However, Lancaster’s side was not to be stopped. Hugh Gavin and replacements Matthew Devine and Sam Illo added their names to the try sheet. And although the visitors scored through Makezole Mapimpi and Jordan Hendrikse, it was not enough to deny Lancaster’s youngsters a well-deserved and overdue URC win.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 8 mins: Naughton pen, 3-0; 16: Mbatha try, 3-5; 17: Boyle try, Naughton con, 10-5; 27: Naughton pen, 13-5; 31: Mullins try, Naughton con, 20-5; 40+2: Naughton pen, 23-5. Half-time 23-5; 58: Gavin try, Naughton con, 30-5; 66: Mapimpi try, 30-10; 72: Devine try, Naughton con, 37-10; 79: Illo try, Naughton con, 44-17.

CONNACHT (v Sharks): Seán Naughton; Chay Mullins, Hugh Gavin, Cathal Forde, Shayne Bolton; Josh Ioane, Ben Murphy; Jordan Duggan, Dave Heffernan, Jack Aungier; Niall Murray, Darragh Murray; Josh Murphy, Paul Boyle (capt), Sean Jansen.

Replacements: Sam Gilbert for Ioane (46 mins); Denis Buckley for Duggan, Sam Illo for Aungier (both 50); David O’Connor for N Murray, Bundee Aki for Mullins (both 57); Eoin de Buitléar for Heffernan (64); Seán O’Brien for Boyle, Matthew Devine for Murphy (both 67).

SHARKS: Jordan Hendrikse; Edwill van der Merwe, Jurenzo Julius, Francois Venter, Makazole Mapimpi; George Whitehead, Jaden Hendrikse; Phatu Ganyane, Fez Mbatha, Hanro Jacobs; Jason Jenkins, Marvin Orie; Matt Romao, Vincent Tshituka (capt), Emmanuel Tshituka.

Replacements: Emile van Heerden for Orie, Grant Williams for Hendrikse (both 41 mins); Eduan Swart for Mbatha (52); Phepsi Buthelezi for Tshituka, Le Roux Malan for Venter (both 57); Mawande Mdanda for Jacobs, Hakeem Kunene for Whitehead (both 59); Lee-Marvin Mazibuko for Ganyane (73).

Yellow card: Jenkins (28 mins).

Referee: Ben Breakspear (WRU).