Spectator hit by wayward Tyrrell Hatton shot at Alfred Dunhill Links

The spectator was pictured bleeding from a head wound after the incident
A spectator who was hit with Tyrell Hatton’s tee shot at the 15th hole is taken by buggy back to the medical centre for treatment. Photograph: PA

A woman was injured when she was hit by a wayward shot from defending champion Tyrrell Hatton on day one of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The spectator was pictured bleeding from a head wound after the incident which occurred on the 15th hole at Kingsbarns, one of the three courses used for the pro-am event.

The woman was treated on the course by paramedics before being taken by buggy to the medical centre on site.

It comes less than a week after a woman suffered a serious eye injury after being struck by a wayward tee shot from American Brooks Koepka during the opening session of the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National.

Corine Remande, who had travelled to the event with her husband from their home in Egypt, was hit on the par-four sixth hole in Paris and there have been reports she could lose the sight in her right eye.

Koepka, who is also playing in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, said he was heartbroken after learning of the extent of the injury suffered by Mrs Remande.

“Yesterday was probably one of the worst days of my life,” Koepka said in his pre-tournament press conference on Wednesday. “I haven’t had too many tragedies in my personal family where there’s been a loss or any kind of tragic accident so I’ve been lucky in that sense.

“I wasn’t told until I got to the course — I’m not the biggest person on social media — so when I got here and had about seven missed calls and 25 text messages I was like, ‘What’s going on?’. Then I was told the news and obviously I am really heartbroken. My stomach sank.”

