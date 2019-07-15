British Open: Five contenders to follow at Portrush

Philip Reid picks his favourites, mid-rangers and dark horses for final Major of the year

Rory Mcilroy: warming up at the Scottish Open. Photograph: Kevin Cox/Getty Images

Rory Mcilroy: warming up at the Scottish Open. Photograph: Kevin Cox/Getty Images

 

Rory McIlroy

Rory Mcilroy: warming up at the Scottish Open. Photograph: Kevin Cox/Getty Images
Rory Mcilroy: warming up at the Scottish Open. Photograph: Kevin Cox/Getty Images

You have to fancy him, don’t you? Aside from that historical 61 on the (old) course as an amateur, McIlroy’s game has proven to be well-suited to this championship with top-five finishes, including a win in 2014, in his last four appearances. McIlroy has been a model of consistency so far this season – 10 top-10s in 12 outings – and has two wins to his name, in The Players and the Canadian Open. This is the one he’s been targeting all year, though.
Formline (last 5 events): 8-8-MC-1-9
Odds: 8/1

Jon Rahm

Irish Open winner Jon Rahm. Photograoh: Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Irish Open winner Jon Rahm. Photograoh: Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Rahmbo’s love affair with Irish links – two DDF Irish Open wins in the past three years – is no accident. His game is made for seaside golf, with an ability to mix driver when required with strategy. What’s more, the 24-year-old Spaniard cuts a far more mature figure these days, with a creative mind that enables him to execute shots.
Formline: MC-MC-3-2-1
Odds: 14/1

Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay: Impressive Memorial winner this season. Photograph: Tim Bradbury/Getty Images
Patrick Cantlay: Impressive Memorial winner this season. Photograph: Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

Okay, so he’s not a links specialist: last year’s appearance at Carnoustie was his debut appearance in the British Open, and he did managed a top-15 finish. What’s more impressive is how he has kicked-on in his career this season, most notably with an impressive win in the Memorial tournament.
Formline: 3-3-1-21-15
Odds: 28/1

Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry: missed cut in last four British Opens. Photograph: Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Shane Lowry: missed cut in last four British Opens. Photograph: Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Jeepers creepers, it’s hard to believe the Offalyman has missed the cut in each of the last four British Opens since a top-10 finish in 2014. But this is different. He knows Royal Portrush like the back of his hand - he’s a past North of Ireland winner! - and has coped better of late with the weight of expectation. Lowry’s having a fine season, despite a blip ahead of the Masters, with one win (in Abu Dhabi) and a run of form that suggests he is is comfortable in his own skin these days.
Formline: 3-8-2-28-34
Odds: 40/1

Rory Sabbatini

Rory Sabbatini: Change in nationality – from South African to Slovakian. Photograph: Getty
Rory Sabbatini: Change in nationality – from South African to Slovakian. Photograph: Getty

The change in nationality - from South African to Slovakian - has re-energised Sabbatini, who made the move with the intention of playing in next year’s Olympics. Kevin Na’s withdrawal has enabled Sabbatini to get into the field off the reserve list and he is worth an each-way look on the belief he’ll be more hot than cold. He hasn’t won on tour since the Honda Classic in 2011 but has improved his world ranking from 212th as recently as April up to 86th currently.
Formline: 6-27-43-3-MC
Odds: 125/1

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.