Man who offered €40,000 to footballer to get red card receives suspended sentence

Ronan Madden pleaded guilty to one count of corruption at the Gateway Hotel in Donegal in February 2024. Photograph: Collins

A man who tried to bribe a professional League of Ireland footballer – offering him €40,000 to get a red card in a match – has been given a suspended four-year sentence.

Ronan Madden (37), a former senior club hurler in Co Galway, had a gambling addiction when he met the footballer in a Donegal car park under the guise of getting him to sign a jersey for charity and tried to bribe him, his sentence hearing was told on Monday.

The footballer, who was not named in court and who wants to remain anonymous, became “very, very angry”, rejected the offer and threw the jersey back at Madden before leaving. He immediately alerted his agent, the team management and the Football Association of Ireland (FAI), who contacted the gardaí.

The player “followed all the correct procedures” in his response to the offer, prosecuting barrister Maddie Grant told Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Madden, with an address of Kylegan, Kylebrack, Loughrea, Co Galway, pleaded guilty to one count of corruption – corruptly offering a football player €40,000 as an inducement or reward for him to intentionally get a red card in a football match – at the Gateway Hotel in Donegal on February 17th, 2024. He has no previous convictions.

Det Garda Stephen Kelly of the Anti-Bribery and Corruption Unit (ABCU) told the court that the offence constituted “spot-fixing”. That is similar to match-fixing, but involves “specifically identified sports manipulation in an attempt to force certain aspects of the game, if not the overall result,” the court heard.

Madden knew the footballer involved from previous sporting interactions and contacted him on social media to ask if he would sign a club jersey for a charity event. The player agreed and the pair met at the hotel.

Madden invited the player to come to his car and then offered him €40,000 if he would ensure he got a red card in an upcoming unspecified match.

An investigation was launched and the player made a statement to gardaí. Madden was arrested and his home and car were searched. CCTV footage was obtained from the hotel, which corroborated the account given by the footballer.

Defending barrister James McCullagh said Madden was someone who has never involved himself in any kind of crime before. He said he played hurling at a senior level but a hip issue put an end to his sporting career.

He then developed a gambling addiction which led to him making the bribe – something his counsel described as “naive”.

Madden has since addressed his addiction issues and undergone counselling. He has a good employment history as a quantity surveyor and recently completed a project management course, the court heard. He has moved back in with his parents.

“He is very grateful to the injured party for taking the honourable road. He is ashamed of his own proposition on the day.”

Sentencing Madden, Judge Martin Nolan said he had behaved in a “reprehensible” manner.

“The court must infer the reason for [the bribe] was that there was several people in the wings going to bet that that situation would occur and it would help them considerably if they knew it was going to happen.”

He said there was strong mitigation in the case.

“He will suffer by way of a conviction.”

He set a sentence of four years which he suspended in full on a number of conditions, including that Madden pay a sum of €20,000 to the investigating garda within two years to go to a charity of the garda’s choosing.

“I want to applaud the player, whoever he was, for the stance he took and the way he dealt with this matter,” the judge added.