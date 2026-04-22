Ryder Cup 2027: How can I get tickets, what will they cost and will there be dynamic pricing?

Ireland's Shane Lowry his a shot to the 18th hole during the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor in July 2022. Photograph: Oisín Keniry/Getty Images

Will there be a high demand for tickets to the 2027 Ryder Cup?

Yep. As in, expect all days to be a sell-out. Remember The K Club in 2006, if you’re old enough? Now, multiply the demand many times over. The Ryder Cup has grown into a monster and the expectation is that 250,000 golf fans will attend at Adare Manor over the six days, three practice days and then three tournament days, from September 13th-19th, 2027.

Why are ticket prices so high?

Global sports events these days are, literally, big money (look at the World Cup, where general tickets to the final were priced at €9,300/$11,000). The price jump from the highest daily admission of €260 at Rome in 2023 is almost double, up to €499 this time, but still some way behind the €638 ($750) general admission pricing for the match in Bethpage, New York, last year (which included soft drinks and food, such as burgers).

As we all know, the cost of living has risen significantly in recent years. Unlike staging events at stadiums like Croke Park or the Aviva, there are also additional infrastructure costs for an event like the Ryder Cup at Adare Manor, where there will be a record number of grandstand seating (20,000) along with a record number of large screens.

Will it be a bit like the Oasis concert where ticket prices jump with demand?

No. There is no dynamic pricing involved in applications for Ryder Cup tickets. What you see is what you get, with the application process based on clarity, transparency and simplicity: the tournament days will cost €499 per ticket, while prices for the practice days will range from €89 on Tuesday and Wednesday to €179 for Thursday, which includes the opening ceremony. A number of under-16s tickets from €20 will be available for practice days.

Daily tickets for the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome cost €260. Photograph: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Is the ticket application a lottery?

Not for the initial Ireland-only portal which opens at 11am on Friday, April 24th. This launch is an exclusive priority window for residents from the island of Ireland – to register, click here – and is a based on a first come registration process.

The worldwide ticketing ballot will form the second launch, on June 3rd.

How many tickets will be set aside only for Irish applicants?

No exact number but Ryder Cup Europe – feeding on from captain Luke Donald’s wish for a strong home support – estimate that up to one-third of all tickets, with a weeklong attendance of 250,000, will be reserved for Irish applicants.

If I don’t get a ticket first time around, can I also register for the global public ballot?

Yes. Irish resident applicants effectively can get two bites of the cherry. The address on the application must match the address on the credit card.

Won’t the ticket touts have a field day?

Hopefully not. The Ryder Cup organisers have a security selling process whereby only tickets secured via official Ryder Cup channels will be accepted with no resales similar to what was allowed at Bethpage last year. Also, it is worth noting that ticket touting is illegal in Ireland, where offenders face fines up to €100,000 or imprisonment for up to two years.

Luke Donald will captain Europe for a third time at Adare Manor. Photograph: David Davies/PA Wire

I hear the price of accommodation around the venue is mad, Ted?

True, but that is the case at all major sporting events worldwide these days. However, what may well appeal to applicants not expecting the four- or five-star hotel experience or renting a house, is the campsite initiative, which will be part of the ticket applications process.

The campsite will be within walking distance of the tournament venue with facilities and on-site entertainment similar to the successful ventures initiated by the R&A at The Open, most recently in Royal Portrush last year. Otherwise, find some long lost relations in the Limerick/Tipperary area. There might even be a few new ones in the 1926 census released this week.

We know Luke Donald is the European captain. Any word yet on who will lead the USA team?

Donald will be looking for a historic three in a row of wins and actually visited Adare Manor last week to kick-start his own preparations With Tiger Woods – originally the favourite to be USA skipper – ruling himself out, we’re still waiting for the PGA of America to name a captain, with Steve Stricker, Stewart Cink and Justin Leonard among those mentioned as possibilities.

Will we have any Irish players on Team Europe?

The qualifying process hasn’t started yet, with confirmation due shortly on the actual date, but Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry – who played key roles in retaining the trophy in Bethpage – are strongly expected to be part of Donald’s team, while Tom McKibbin, who plays on LIV, has settled his fines for joining the breakaway competition to open the way for a place should he qualify.