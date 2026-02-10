Patrick Reed on course to deny Rory McIlroy a record-equalling eighth order of merit crown

Hottest player on the planet right now? That would be Patrick Reed, who has gone 1-2-1 in his last three events, with his win in the Qatar Masters propelling him to the top of the DP World Tour’s order of merit.

Reed’s decision to quit LIV and focus on the DP World Tour – which offers the pathway back to the PGA Tour, once he completes the 12-month wait time since his last LIV outing – has also made him a viable challenger to Rory McIlroy’s tilt for a record-equalling eighth Harry Vardon Trophy (for topping the DP World Tour’s order of merit).

McIlroy has seven Vardon trophy wins, including four straight from 2022-25, and needs just one more to join Colin Montgomerie on eight.

But Reed’s move to make the DP World Tour his main circuit for this year, coupled with form, has given the American a head start. “This little run I’ve had, two wins and a second, it’s awesome,” he said. We couldn’t ask anything more than what we did . . . it’s special, to come out here, especially to get two wins early on in the season and hopefully there’s a lot more to come.”

McIlroy is currently 30th on the DP World Tour order of merit and will be focused on the PGA Tour – starting with his defence of the Pebble Beach pro-am this week – for the foreseeable future. His prize money/points from the Masters, US PGA and US Open will also count towards his Race to Dubai points.

Lauren Walsh and Anna Foster get their seasons up and running in the PIF Saudi Ladies International at Riyadh Golf Club. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

Walsh and Foster going for glory at Riyadh Golf Club

Lauren Walsh and Anna Foster will aim to hit the ground running when getting their seasons under way in this week’s PIF Saudi Ladies International at Riyadh Golf Club, the season-opening tournament on the Ladies European Tour which offers a $5 million prize fund.

The two Irishwomen are in the 120-player field at the LET opener, although Walsh – having secured a full LPGA Tour card for the year ahead – will be juggling her schedule between both tours and will move on to the Asian swing section of the LPGA at next month’s Blue Bay Championship in China.

The LET has a record prize fund in excess of €40 million this season, with 30 tournaments in 21 countries. The Saudi Ladies International – with the biggest pay-day outside of the five Majors on the women’s circuit – offers Kildare’s Walsh and Dubliner Foster a chance to getting early LET points on the board.

Solheim Cup star Charley Hull, fifth in the Rolex world rankings, is the headline act, while Singapore’s Shannon Tan, winner of the 2025 LET order of merit, kick-starts her defence of that title in the 72-hole event that starts on Wednesday.

By the Numbers: 2

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry make their first PGA Tour appearances of the season in the AT&T Pebble Beach pro-am, where McIlroy is the defending champion. One of the PGA Tour’s signature events, the Pebble Beach pro-am has a $20 million (€16.75 million) prize fund and is the first of back-to-back signature tournaments on the US west coast, with the Irish duo also competing in next week’s Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles.

Chris Gotterup celebrates with his caddie after winning the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Sunday. Photograph: Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Word of Mouth

“I was in the right rough and I was up against the grandstand and then got a decent lie in the trampled down grass. I had like 120-something yards and just trying to hit it on the green, and for it to land perfectly on the green and roll up to three feet was definitely some luck involved for sure. You don’t get those all the time.” – Chris Gotterup recalling the element of luck involved in his play of the 18th hole in the final round of the Phoenix Open to set up a closing birdie. Gotterup then went on to beat Hideki Matsuyama in the playoff. The win moved Gotterup to a career-best fifth in the updated official world rankings.

On this day: February 10, 1985

Patty Sheehan could well have pursued a quite different sporting career than the one that took her on to the LPGA Tour where she gained legendary status. She was winner of 35 tournaments, among them six major titles, and ultimately earned Hall of Fame recognition.

In her teenage years, Sheehan was among the top skiers in her native Vermont. But a family move to Nevada turned her attention to golf where a brilliant amateur career, which included a win in the US Women’s Amateur Championship, provided the platform for a move into the professional ranks.

No tournament would reward Sheehan more than the Sarasota Classic in Florida, which she would win three times. The first of those wins came in 1985 when Sheehan signed for rounds of 69-71-72-66 for a 10-under-par 278, which gave her a one-stroke winning margin over Nancy Lopez. Sheehan would also win the tournament with a successful defence in 1986 and again in 1988.

Social Swing

I’m worried about Brandel. Someone check on him please." – Lee Westwood responding to a Golf Central social media post quoting their analyst Brandel Chamblee: “The Players, to me, stands alone and above the other four major championships as not just a major. It is, in my estimation, the best major.”

“I once hit the green on 16 @WMPhoenixOpen on a Saturday and 4 putted for a double ... After making an 8 on the previous hole, I can confirm you can’t wait to get off that hole fast enough and the boos (rightfully so) are on another level.” – Justin Thomas recalls one of his memories of playing the infamous 16th in Phoenix.

“Lets go @Scotlandteam kicks off 5.10pm over here, which idiot would book a flight at the same time ... me.” – Richie Ramsay perhaps made the right decision after all.

In the Bag: Chris Gotterup (WM Phoenix Open)

Driver: Ping G440 LST (9 degrees)

3-wood: TaylorMade BRNR Mini Cooper (13.5 degrees)

5-wood: TaylorMade Qi35 (18 degrees)

Irons: Bridgestone Tour B 220 (4-9)

Wedges: TaylorMade MG5 (46, 52, 56 and 60 degrees)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider X Tour

Ball: Bridgestone Tour B X Mindset

Know the Rules

Q: In a match between players A and B, A has played 3 strokes and B has holed out for 4. Player A putts and their ball apparently comes to rest, but is overhanging the hole. After only five seconds, player B picks up A’s ball to return it to them. What is the ruling?

A: The hole is tied. This situation is covered by Rule 13.3b: as player B moved player A’s ball before the 10-second waiting time ended, A’s ball is treated as holed with the previous stroke. Player B does not get a penalty for lifting the ball.