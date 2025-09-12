Viktor Hovland talks down early promise at PGA Championship while Rory McIlroy struggles

Viktor Hovland on the 18th green following an eagle on day two of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

It is difficult to square Viktor Hovland’s excellent position on the Wentworth leaderboard with the Norwegian’s blunt assessment of his game. The 27-year-old claimed he hit certain shots on the West Course on Friday that “hurt my soul”.

Hovland has been in a state of technical flux all year, with his driving a particular cause for concern. He is perfectly candid about that, despite rounds of 67 and 66 at this PGA Championship. Hovland’s next start will come as part of team Europe in the Ryder Cup.

“It’s making the game a bit more stressful than it should be,” Hovland said. “It’s just frustrating as a golfer when this is my game. I step up and I have an intention of wanting to start the ball a certain height and start it left of the target and curve it, and then the ball starts high and right, complete opposite of what I’m trying to do. That’s just frustrating. But I know how to play. So I’m doing the best I can.

“I shot 80 at the Players earlier this year and I won the next week. I would rather not play the game of golf that way because that is not how I used to do it. Obviously I like to focus on what I need to work on, but at the same time I need to be proud of myself that I’m still able to come around here and compete after two rounds when it doesn’t feel very good.

“I’m super happy to be where I’m at and scoring-wise, it’s incredible to be honest. I really am struggling off the tee and I’m just trying to do whatever I can just to put it in the fairway. Trying not to hit it off line and in the trees. But I do want to play the game a little bit more stress-free.”

Hovland was far more upbeat on Europe’s chances at Bethpage as they seek a rare win on American soil. Hovland was a star for Europe in Rome two years ago, claiming three and a half points.

“I think the record speaks for itself,” Hovland said. “All the guys have had great years. I think what’s really cool is that we have 11 out of the 12 same guys [from the last Ryder Cup] and we have the same captain. As a team, we’re a known commodity. We know that this is successful.

“We don’t have to go to Bethpage and wonder if this is going to work versus maybe the American side, you know, there’s a lot of new guys and new captain. They maybe have some more insecurities, maybe. I think a strength that we have is we know our squad well and we know that it works.”

Rory McIlroy’s turbulent day saw the Masters champion flirt with the cut line after dropping three shots in his opening five holes. McIlroy responded with five birdies but produced a painful double bogey at the last. This all added up to a level par 72, which leaves McIlroy eight shy of Hovland.

Shane Lowry’s aggregate is the same as McIlroy’s at halfway after a 74 on Friday. Jon Rahm is four under with Robert MacIntyre at minus two.

More ominous in European Ryder Cup context were the struggles of Rasmus Højgaard. The Dane, who qualified for Luke Donald’s team automatically, exited Surrey at five over par.

Marcel Siem suffered the embarrassment of disqualification after it emerged he played the wrong ball on the closing hole of his first round. – Guardian