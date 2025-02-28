A Pro V1 or TaylorMade like Rory McIlroy? Choosing the right golf ball no matter the ability

The advancements in golf balls, regardless of manufacturer, is an ongoing work. Year after year even the most popular brands – for instance the Titleist Pro V1 is 25 years old this year – seek improvements that enable the nearly €4 billion global golf ball market to satisfy one and all, from elite professionals to high handicappers who, admittedly, make up the larger slice (no pun intended!) of sales.

Most of us are happy to survive 18 holes of a round with the same ball, although the number of tee shots I’ve pushed right into the trees off the first hole at Roganstown down the years would provide any search party with a healthy return.

However, there is one ball that I have managed to keep safe and sound primarily because it has been put away unused. It is a TaylorMade TP5 which, rather unfortunately, cracked into my head near the ninth green of The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale in 2017. The player who hit the approach shot was Dustin Johnson, the world number one at the time, who – whether thankful that my interaction had stopped the ball from finishing in a bush or, more genuinely, was just happy that no serious injury was done – later signed it and inquired of my wellbeing.

Philip Reid with the golf ball signed by Dustin Johnson after he was hit standing near the ninth green during the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale.

Anyway, that TaylorMade TP5 was the first edition of what has proven to be a big seller for the company and which was used by Rory McIlroy in his most recent PGA Tour win in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Northern Irish man switching to it for its softer feel in preference to the TaylorMade TP5x, the company’s newest variation of the ball.

Of course, the golf ball has evolved through the years. From the original wooden balls to leather featherie, on to guttie and rubber and onwards to the modern resin and polyurethane balls which must meet the criteria set by the two governing bodies, the Royal and Ancient and the United States Golf Association who work together for a common consensus so that the balls perform within the specified mass, diameter, velocity, distance and symmetry limits.

The majority of tour players, men and women, use Titleist which is the dominant player and manufacturer of the iconic Pro V1. It is estimated up to 70 per cent of players in any given tournament are using the ball.

Mike Madson, Titleist VP of golf ball R&D, described how – even with the success of the Pro V1 since its inception – it continues to be further improved.

“We’re always trying to improve the golf ball in some way, and it’s all driven by golfer feedback. We start by talking with the best players in the world, who help us define what better is for both Pro V1 and Pro V1x. The goal is to help golfers score better and to do that we’re going to use every tool we have,” said Madson.

Not every leading player plays Titleist, of course. McIlroy plays TaylorMade, Shane Lowry plays the Srixon Z-Star XV, Tiger Woods, when he plays, remains a Bridgestone man.

“Tiger has been playing our balls for almost 20 years and he has renewed that commitment for another three years,” said David Vogrin, marketing director at Bridgestone Golf who has introduced the Bridgestone E12 series.

“He is the greatest player ever and it is great endorsement of our brand and our products,” added Vogrin.

There is a wide range of golf balls, even within the various manufacturers. It doesn’t make sense, in truth, for high handicappers to be forking out for the Pro V1, for example, if the water and other hazards act like magnets, which is the reason the more economical Titleist TruFeel is a popular option in the market.

And, in terms of punching above its weight, and taking on the might of the international brands, Seed golf balls – which are based at the Carlow Institute of Technology campus – have been developed, with a price structure for an online presence delivering quality, affordable balls that has enabled it grow year after year.

Most golf retail outlets also have second-hand balls, or lake balls, which are greatly discounted. And likely to include some of our lost balls!

Top five golf balls for 2025

Titleist ProV1 25

Recommended Price: €59.99 per dozen

The latest take on the iconic ball, it is aimed at players looking for “mid-trajectory flight, very low long game spin and maximum short game spin, with softer feel.”

Srixon Z-Star Diamond

Recommended Price: €59.99 per dozen

This popular premium ball has a “newly formulated core that starts soft in the centre and gradually becomes firm around its edge, giving high-speed players exceptional feel, optimised iron spin, and plenty of ball speed for maximum distance”.

Seed 0-1

Recommended price: €35 per dozen

The third edition of the ball comes with a newly developed ultra-thin urethane cover, providing “enhanced overall performance by improving ball speed, increase in distance through the bag and an improved softer feel for more responsiveness off the club”.

TaylorMade TP5x

Recommended price: €58 per dozen

The hint is in the digit 5: this is a five-layer golf ball which “promotes a fast launch, maximum carry distances and a steep angle of descent for extra stopping power”.

Callaway Chrome Tour X

Recommended price: €64.95

A popular premier ball, the ball features a triple track to aid putting accuracy while the Callaway “hyper-fast core ... is engineered for the best players who want maximum ball speed and distance, especially off the driver”.