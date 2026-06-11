Malcolm Byrne replaced as AI committee chair after arrest

Malcolm Byrne stepped down as chair of the AI committee after being arrested on suspicion of drink-driving. Photograph: Collins

Fianna Fáil TD Naoise Ó Cearúil has been appointed chairman of the Oireachtas committee on artificial intelligence, replacing party colleague Malcolm Byrne in the role.

Byrne was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving two weeks ago and stepped down from the chair last week “without prejudice to the ongoing legal process”.

On Thursday Taoiseach Micheál Martin moved to fill the vacancy.

Fellow Fianna Fáil TD Shane Moynihan will replace Ó Cearúil in his former role as chairman of the committee on the Irish language, the Gaeltacht and the Irish-speaking community.

Committee chairperson roles come with an annual allowance of €11,442 on top of the basic TD salary of €119,467.

Naoise Ó Cearúil (centre) and Malcolm Byrne (right) outside Leinster House. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

A Fianna Fáil statement noted Ó Cearúil had almost a decade of experience in the technology sector, including the AI industry, and he had established himself as a “leading voice” in the Oireachtas on the subject.

“This technology will touch every sector of society. The decisions we make over the next number of years will help shape Ireland’s economy, labour market and public services for decades to come. It is important that we get those decisions right,” Ó Cearúil said.

In the Dáil on Thursday, Byrne introduced an AI Bill to protect digital identities and make it an offence to misuse someone’s face, voice or image without permission.

“This is not about someone making up a funny meme, but about malign purposes,” the Wicklow-Wexford TD said.

[ Ireland could require digital ID to access porn websitesOpens in new window ]

“The technology now exists that a person’s voice or image could be simulated or replicated in such a way that others can be fooled into thinking it is [authentic].”

He cited a company that synthesised his voice and reproduced it as a speech in the Dáil, convincing his colleagues.

The Protection of Voice and Image Bill makes it an offence where someone knowingly uses and “publishes, performs, distributes, transmits, or otherwise” uses an individual’s name, photograph, voice or likeness for advertising products, events or political activities.

It is also an offence to use a digital identity for merchandise or to fundraise, solicit donations, sell products or services or influence elections or referendums.

Minister of State Catherine Ardagh, speaking on behalf of Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan, said the Government did not oppose the Bill. She pointed out that for many women and girls in particular “the unauthorised manipulation of their image or voice is not simply a technological issue, but a deeply personal and traumatic violation of their dignity, privacy, and sense of security”.

[ Malcolm Byrne says he will ‘face the consequences’ after arrest on suspicion of drink-drivingOpens in new window ]

On May 28th Byrne was stopped at a mandatory Garda checkpoint in Dublin city centre while travelling to the airport. He failed the breathalyser test and was subsequently brought to Pearse Street Garda station, where he provided a urine sample.

During a recent radio interview, Byrne said that while he was “constrained a little bit” in what he could say, “drink-driving is wrong, full stop. That’s the position. It’s an offence, and it is wrong. I can’t say any more, obviously, about my own case pending what happens.”