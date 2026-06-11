Courts

Truck driver acquitted of careless driving charge after death of woman (78)

Prosecution argued manner in which Justinas Marinskas (41) had taken left turn made him guilty of offence

Justinas Marinskas was driving a truck in order to make a delivery in Dún Laoghaire. Photograph: The Irish Times
Justinas Marinskas was driving a truck in order to make a delivery in Dún Laoghaire. Photograph: The Irish Times
Eimear Dodd
Thu Jun 11 2026 - 19:202 MIN READ

A jury has acquitted a delivery truck driver who was on trial, charged with careless driving causing the death of an elderly woman.

Justinas Marinskas (41), of Castleview Lawns, Swords, Co Dublin, had pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to one count of careless driving causing the death of Eileen Dalton at Convent Lane, Dún Laoghaire, on February 18th, 2022.

The trial has heard that the 78-year-old woman was walking to work in Monkstown on the morning in question when she was knocked down by a truck. Marinskas, a Lynas Foodservice truck driver, was driving the truck in order to make a delivery in Dún Laoghaire.

“As the truck driven by the accused made the turn, a collision occurred between the truck and Ms Dalton,” said barrister Justin McQuade in his opening address to the jury this week. “It is the prosecution’s case that in turning left in the manner in which he did, he was guilty of careless driving.”

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The court had heard that at the time of the collision, a fire drill was taking place in nearby Bloomfields Shopping Centre and a large crowd of shoppers and workers had gathered in various evacuation locations outside.

On Thursday, jurors heard closing speeches on behalf of the prosecution and the defence. After being put in charge by Judge Martin Nolan, the jury began deliberations.

Just before 4pm, the jury unanimously found Marinskas not guilty of careless driving causing death.

During the trial, defending barrister Kevin White SC put it to forensic collision investigator Garda Gerard Dowd that some witnesses had described the woman as appearing to trip, fall forward, or be blown over. Dowd agreed with counsel that there was an extreme weather warning in place on the day.

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