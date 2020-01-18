Wexford strike late to see off Galway

Paudie Foley’s injury time point seals Walsh Cup win

Galway’s Jason Flynn tries to close down Joe O’Connor of Wexford at O’Moore Park. Photograph: Bryan Keane

Wexford 1-16 Galway 0-18

Wexford were crowned Walsh Cup champions after a narrow one-point victory over Galway in O’Moore Park on Saturday.

Shane O’Neill looked set to claim his first piece of silverware as Galway manager, but 1-1 in stoppage time saw Davy Fitzgerald’s charges steal the win.

Wexford deployed Kevin Foley as a sweeper, which made them more difficult to break down, and Fitzgerald will be delighted with the manner in which his side fought until the end to claim the trophy.

It was tit-for-tat in the early stages of the game before Wexford registered five points in succession.

Galway responded superbly, however, scoring four points of their own and the Tribesmen held a narrow 0-10 to 0-8 lead at the interval.

Galway’s lead was six at one stage and they always had the opposition at arm’s-length until Wexford came strong in stoppage time.

Conor McDonald claimed a breaking ball in close proximity to the Galway goalmouth in the 72nd minute and the Wexford sharpshooter made no mistake with the finish to level proceedings.

A late Wexford free dropped into the goalkeeper’s hands and it looked like extra-time was on the cards, but Paudie Foley had other ideas and his late effort went between the posts to win the day for his side.

Wexford: J Lawlor; G Molloy, L Ryan, Joe O’Connor; K Foley; P Foley (0-1), R Donohue, D Reck (0-1); A Rochford (0-2), A Nolan (0-1); H Kehoe, C McDonald (1-0), J O’Connor (0-8, 0-8f); M Dywer, A Shore. Subs: R O’Connor for Shore (42), P Morris for Kehoe (42), S Murphy for D Reck (42), S Donohue for R Donohue (48), C Dunbar (0-1) for Dwyer (49), S Casey (0-2, 0-2f) for Jack O’Connor (59)

Galway: D Fahy; P Killeen, J Grealish, TJ Brennan; P Mannion, G McInerney, A Touhy (0-1); S Linnane (0-1), S Loftus (0-1); C Walsh, T Haran (0-12, 0-11f), B Concannon (0-1); Ja Mannion (0-1), J Flynn, E Niland. Subs: A Harte for McInerney (h-t), D Glennon for Linnane (50), D Kilcommins for Concannon (50), T Monaghan (0-1) for Walsh (53), R Burke for Brennan (55), N Burke for Flynn (57), B Concannon for Loftus (67), TJ Brennan for Haran (70+1)

Referee: Michael Murtagh (Westmeath)

