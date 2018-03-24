Tom Ryan confirmed as new director general of the GAA

‘I am looking forward to serving the association and members to the best of my ability’
Tom Ryan has been confirmed as the new director general of the GAA. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

Tom Ryan has been confirmed as the new director general of the GAA. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

 

Tom Ryan has been confirmed as the new director general of the GAA, succeeding Páraic Duffy.

Ryan had served as the GAA’s director of finance for 11 years, and is credited with having helped guide the association through the post-2008 economic downturn.

He becomes the association’s 19th director general since its foundation - the fifth since 1929 - and the first Carlow native to take the role.

GAA president John Horan said: “I am pleased to announce that Tom Ryan has been appointed as the new Ard Stiúrthóir of Cumann Lúthchleas Gael.

“He has served the GAA well in his previous position and has the requisite vision to lead the association in the years ahead.

“He understands the GAA at every level and is highly active at club level which provides him with important insights into the challenges we face as an organisation.

“I look forward to working with him and wish him well in the role.”

Meanwhile on the confirmation of his appointment, Ryan said: “I am humbled and excited to be assuming this position and I am greatly looking forward to serving the association and its members to the very best of my ability in the years ahead.”

The new director general retains a strong interest in the fortunes of his county and it has been a good week for Carlow with the footballers getting promoted out of Division Four for the first time in more than 30 years and the county hurlers contesting Saturday’s Division 2A final against Westmeath.

Living in Dublin, Ryan, who is 48, has been an active member of Faughs GAA in Templeogue and is currently club treasurer.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.