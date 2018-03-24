Tom Ryan confirmed as new director general of the GAA

Tom Ryan has been confirmed as the new director general of the GAA, succeeding Páraic Duffy.

Ryan had served as the GAA’s director of finance for 11 years, and is credited with having helped guide the association through the post-2008 economic downturn.

He becomes the association’s 19th director general since its foundation - the fifth since 1929 - and the first Carlow native to take the role.

GAA president John Horan said: “I am pleased to announce that Tom Ryan has been appointed as the new Ard Stiúrthóir of Cumann Lúthchleas Gael.

“He has served the GAA well in his previous position and has the requisite vision to lead the association in the years ahead.

“He understands the GAA at every level and is highly active at club level which provides him with important insights into the challenges we face as an organisation.

“I look forward to working with him and wish him well in the role.”

Meanwhile on the confirmation of his appointment, Ryan said: “I am humbled and excited to be assuming this position and I am greatly looking forward to serving the association and its members to the very best of my ability in the years ahead.”

The new director general retains a strong interest in the fortunes of his county and it has been a good week for Carlow with the footballers getting promoted out of Division Four for the first time in more than 30 years and the county hurlers contesting Saturday’s Division 2A final against Westmeath.

Living in Dublin, Ryan, who is 48, has been an active member of Faughs GAA in Templeogue and is currently club treasurer.