Kilkenny pushed all the way by tenacious Offaly

Brian Cody’s side had to knuckle down to secure a passage into the league semi-finals
Offaly’s Ben Conneely is tackled by Ger Aylward of Kilkenny during their Allianz Hurling League quarter-final. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

Offaly’s Ben Conneely is tackled by Ger Aylward of Kilkenny during their Allianz Hurling League quarter-final. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Kilkenny 0-24 Offaly 1-19

Kilkenny were given a major fright when they were forced to dig very deep to edge out Offaly in an enthralling quarter-final at Bord na Mona O’Connor Park on Monday.

It would be stretching things to suggest that it was like a blast from the past when Offaly used to regularly beat Kilkenny but it was as close as they have been to the favourites in year – and they were very close to a famous win.

Level, 1-19 to 0-22, as the game went into injury time, victory was in sight for Offaly but it was Kilkenny who got the decisive late scores. Firstly TJ Reid edged them in front from a free that he won and then the outstanding Walter Walsh got the closing score.

A relieved Kilkenny owed a debt of gratitude to Reid and Walsh. Reid got 12 of their 24 points, nine from frees while each of Walsh’ five points was a dagger into Offaly’s hearts.

It made for compelling viewing, especially as the second half wore on and the possibility of a shock loomed into focus.

Offaly competed extremely well in the first half and matched Kilkenny in every aspect. The wind was a definite help to them but the home side were committed in everything they did, though there were spells when Kilkenny’s class shone through.

Kilkenny led by 0-3 to 0-1 after eight minutes before points from Shane Kinsella and Cillian Kiely – a spectacular long range one – had Offaly on terms by the 10th minute. It was 0-4 each after 12 minutes and then Kilkenny took over, playing their best hurling of the half. A Walter Walsh point and two from TJ Reid (one free) pushed them three clear and Offaly were hanging on.

They dug very deep, however, got it back to level terms, 0-7 each, by the 23rd minute – Shane Dooley’s 18th minute free drew ironic cheers from the home crowd as it was their first free while Kilkenny had eight up to that point.

Kilkenny were 0-9 to 0-8 ahead when Conor Mahon got in for a 32nd minute goal, doing very well to win a ball that was not his and divert it to the net. With their confidence soaring, Offaly got two of the final three points for a deserved half time lead of 1-10 to 0-10.

In the second half, Kilkenny quickly got four points without reply to lead by 0-14 to 1-11 but the furthest they could get ahead was three points as Offaly fought with everything they had. They almost got there but it was Kilkenny who advanced to the semi-final.

KILKENNY: D Brennan; J Holden, P Walsh, P Deegan; C Delaney, C Buckley, C Browne; R Leahy, O Walsh; L Blanchfield (0-2), TJ Reid (0-12, 9f), J Maher (0-2); G Aylward (0-1), W Walsh (0-5), R Reid.

Subs: L Scanlon for Aylward (40), J Donnelly (0-2) for Walsh (40), L Ryan for Leahy (60), E Morrissey for Browne (64m), A Murphy for R Reid (65).

OFFALY: E Cahill; T Spain, S Gardiner, B Conneely; D O’Toole, D Shortt, P Camon; S Kinsella (0-2), D King (0-1); C Mahon (1-2), C Kiely (0-1), C Egan (0-2); S Dooley (0-8, 5f), J Bergin (0-2), D Currams (0-1).

Subs: P Rigney for Gardiner (47), O Kelly for Kiely (57), D Egan for Kinsella (57), T Geraghty for Egan (66), S Ryan for Rigney (72).

Referee: P O’Dwyer (Carlow).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.