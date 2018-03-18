Late points from Ross King keep Laois in the top flight

Antrim 0-17 Laois 1-16

Laois hurlers secured Division 1B hurling for 2019 with a hard-fought relegation playoff win over Antrim at Dunloy on Sunday.

Antrim had the lion’s share of possession in the opening 10 minutes, with Laois keeping in touch through Ross King’s free-taking. The game’s only goal arrived on 31 minutes when Purcell fired past Ryan Elliott. Laois led 1-9 to 0-7 at the short whistle.

Antrim scored six of the first seven points after the break to level matters. Paddy Burke put Antrim ahead on 55 minutes, 0-15 to 1-11, before a King brace had the visitors back in front.

When Eoghan Campbell split the posts, the sides were level for the ninth time, but the two late King points were enough to keep Laois in the top flight.

ANTRIM: R Elliott; A Graffin, J Dillon, R McCambridge; J Maskey, C McKinley, P Burke (0-1); E Campbell (0-1), G Walsh; C Johnston (0-2), N McManus (0-10, 6f, 2 65), M Armstrong (0-1); D McKinley, C McCann, N Elliott (0-1)

Subs: J McNaughton (0-1) for G Walsh (ht), S McCrory for C McCann (59), C Clarke for M Armstrong (61)

LAOIS: E Rowland; J Phelan, L Bergin, L Cleere; J Ryan (0-1), M Whelan, P Lawlor; P Purcell (1-1), B Conroy (0-1); W Dunphy, C Dwyer (0-1), PJ Scully; R King (0-12, 9f), N Foyle, S Bergin.

Subs: C Phelan for S Bergin (29)

Referee: P Murphy (Carlow)