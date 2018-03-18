Late points from Ross King keep Laois in the top flight

Antrim had lion’s share of possession early on, but Laois fight hard for playoff win
Ross King: free-taking kept Laois in touch. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Ross King: free-taking kept Laois in touch. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Antrim 0-17 Laois 1-16

Laois hurlers secured Division 1B hurling for 2019 with a hard-fought relegation playoff win over Antrim at Dunloy on Sunday.

Antrim had the lion’s share of possession in the opening 10 minutes, with Laois keeping in touch through Ross King’s free-taking. The game’s only goal arrived on 31 minutes when Purcell fired past Ryan Elliott. Laois led 1-9 to 0-7 at the short whistle.

Antrim scored six of the first seven points after the break to level matters. Paddy Burke put Antrim ahead on 55 minutes, 0-15 to 1-11, before a King brace had the visitors back in front.

When Eoghan Campbell split the posts, the sides were level for the ninth time, but the two late King points were enough to keep Laois in the top flight.

ANTRIM: R Elliott; A Graffin, J Dillon, R McCambridge; J Maskey, C McKinley, P Burke (0-1); E Campbell (0-1), G Walsh; C Johnston (0-2), N McManus (0-10, 6f, 2 65), M Armstrong (0-1); D McKinley, C McCann, N Elliott (0-1)

Subs: J McNaughton (0-1) for G Walsh (ht), S McCrory for C McCann (59), C Clarke for M Armstrong (61)

LAOIS: E Rowland; J Phelan, L Bergin, L Cleere; J Ryan (0-1), M Whelan, P Lawlor; P Purcell (1-1), B Conroy (0-1); W Dunphy, C Dwyer (0-1), PJ Scully; R King (0-12, 9f), N Foyle, S Bergin.

Subs: C Phelan for S Bergin (29)

Referee: P Murphy (Carlow)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.