Four Allianz League fixtures postponed again on Monday

Fixtures backlog continues to mount as just three games go ahead after rescheduling
Just two of the Allianz League hurling quarter-finals will go ahead on Monday. Photo: Inpho

Just two of the Allianz League hurling quarter-finals will go ahead on Monday. Photo: Inpho

 

A further four Allianz League games have been postponed following early morning pitch inspections on Monday after two hurling quarter-finals had already fallen victim on Sunday night.

All four hurling quarter-finals, as well as a number of football matches had been postponed on Sunday and rescheduled for Monday but it’s since been announced that pitches remain unplayable.

The Division 2A hurling final between Westmeath and Carlow has been postponed along with Louth v Meath (Division Two), Waterford v Leitrim and Wicklow v Limerick in the football.

On Sunday evening it was announced that the meetings of defending champions Galway and Wexford at Innovate Wexford Park and the Parnell Park clash between Dublin and Tipperary were shelved for a second time in the space of 12 hours, meaning just two of the hurling quarter-finals go ahead.

The two hurling quarter-finals will likely take place next weekend with details to be announced by the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee on Tuesday.

The matches that go ahead on Monday are as follows:

AHL quarter-final: Offaly v Kilkenny, Bord na Móna O’Connor Pk (1.30).

AFL Division 3: Offaly v Sligo, Bord na Móna O’Connor Pk (3.15).

AHL quarter-final: Limerick v Clare, Gaelic Grounds (4.0).

The fixtures that have now been postponed on Monday are:

AHL Division 2A Final: Westmeath v Carlow, O’Moore Pk (2.30).

AFL Division 2: Louth v Meath, Gaelic Grounds (2.0).

AFL Division 4: Waterford v Leitrim, Ardmore (2.0).

AFL Division 4: Wicklow v Limerick, Joule Pk Aughrim (2.0) .

