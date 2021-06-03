RTÉ reveal their live sporting coverage for the summer

From Tokyo to Thurles, Baku to Amsterdam, RTÉ have announced details of their live coverage of the three main sporting events of the summer.

Beginning with the Uefa Euro Championships on Friday week, featuring Italy facing Turkey in the opening game, the coverage moves on to start of the GAA championships, with Clare taking on Waterford on June 27th in the Munster Hurling championship.

From there the summer continues with the Tokyo Olympics, beginning on July 23rd, and then the Paralympics, from August 24th.

The summer will also see live horse racing with the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby from the Curragh on June 26th and the Galway Races from July 26th, as well as the upcoming European Hockey Championships from Amsterdam, where Ireland will face the Netherlands, Scotland and Spain, beginning with a game against the hosts on June 5th.

Mount Juliet will be the venue for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, with all four days live on RTÉ from July 1st.

RTÉ Sport will have full exclusive free-to-air coverage of the Euros, postponed from last summer, beginning with the opening ceremony and first game on June 11th, right through to the final from Wembley on July 11th

The GAA championships begin on the weekend of June 26th/27th, with RTÉ set to bring viewers 20 live televised games, including 14 games exclusively live on RTÉ. Highlights there include live coverage of all six provincial finals in football and hurling, as well as the All-Ireland semi-finals and finals in both codes, along with the Joe McDonagh Cup final.

The summer Olympic Games begin in Tokyo on July 23rd with the opening ceremony. The Summer Paralympics will follow from Tokyo, starting on August 24th. Irish Paralympians have an impressive medal-winning record, and RTÉ Sport will be there as the current team aim to add to that haul.

“Sporting endeavour will scale new heights this summer both domestically and on the international stage,” said Declan McBennett, group head of sport. “RTÉ Sport values its privileged position in bringing the speed, strength, skills and spirit of those athletes across all codes to the Irish audience free-to-air on TV, radio, news and online. We look forward to capturing and reflecting the moments that will undoubtedly live long in the Irish sporting memory.”

GAA Championship live on RTÉ

June 27th - Clare v Waterford (Munster Hurling Championship)

July 4th - Roscommon v Galway (Connacht Football Championship) Tipperary v Clare/Waterford (Munster Hurling Championship)

July 11th - Mayo/Sligo v Leitrim (Connacht Football Championship) Derry v Donegal/Down (Ulster Football Championship)

July 17th - Joe McDonagh Cup Final; Leinster Hurling Final

July 18th - Ulster Football Semi-Final ; Munster Hurling Final

Jul 25th - Connacht Football Final; Munster Football Final

July 31st - All Ireland Hurling Quarter Final

Aug 1st - Leinster Football Final ; Ulster Football Final

Aug 7th - All Ireland Hurling Semi Final

Aug 8th - All Ireland Hurling Semi Final

Aug 14th - All Ireland Senior Football Semi Final

Aug 15th - All Ireland Senior Football Semi Final

Aug 22nd - All Ireland Hurling Final

Aug 29th - All Ireland Football Final

Uefa Euro 2020 live on RTÉ

June 11th - Turkey v Italy

June 12th - Wales v Switzerland; Denmark v Finland; Belgium v Russia

June 13th - England v Croatia; Austria v North Macedonia; Netherlands v Ukraine

June 14th - Scotland v Czech Republic; Poland v Slovakia; Spain v Sweden

June 15th - Hungary v Portugal; France v Germany

June 16th - Finland v Russia; Turkey v Wales; Italy v Switzerland

June 17th - Ukraine v North Macedonia; Denmark v Belgium; Netherlands v Austria

June 18th - Sweden v Slovakia; Croatia v Czech Republic; England v Scotland

June 19th - Hungary v France; Portugal v Germany; Spain v Poland

June 20th - Switzerland v Turkey or Italy v Wales

June 21st - Russia v Denmark or Finland v Belgium; Ukraine v Austria or North Macedonia v Netherlands

June 22nd - Croatia v Scotland or Czech Republic v England

June 23rd - Portugal v France or Germany v Hungary; Slovakia v Spain or Sweden v Poland

June 26th - (Round of 16) 2A v 2B; 1A v 2C

June 27th - (Round of 16) 1C v 3D/E/F; 1B v 3A/D/E/F

June 28th - (Round of 16) - 2D v 2E; 1F v 3A/B/C

June 29th - (Round of 16) - 1E v 3A/B/C/D; 1D v 2F

July 2nd - Quarter-Finals x 2

July 3rd - Quarter Finals X 2

July 6th - Semi-Final

July 7th - Semi-Final

July 11th - Final