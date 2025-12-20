Crime & Law

Man (20s) in critical condition after Co Tipperary assault

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following the incident in Cahir early this morning

Gardaí are investigating a serious assault in Cahir, Co Tipperary. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Sarah Slater
Sat Dec 20 2025 - 12:111 MIN READ

A man in his 20s is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious assault in Co Tipperary early this morning.

The incident happened along Abbey and Barrack Streets in Cahir shortly after 1.40am.

Emergency services were alerted, and the man was taken by ambulance to Tipperary University Hospital. He remains in a critical condition.

The scene has been cordoned off by gardaí for a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses to contact them.

Anyone who was around Abbey Street and Barrack Street, Cahir, between 1.15am and 2am on Saturday and who may have video footage, including dashcam, is asked to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cahir Garda station on 052 744 5630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

