Wexford hurlers receive ‘all clear’ after the testing of their panel

Wexford hurlers have received the ‘all clear’ after the testing of their panel for Covid-19. This mean that the league fixture with Kilkenny can go ahead this Sunday in Nowlan Park.

The outbreak created controversy when two Clare players were deemed close contacts after the counties’ league meeting in Ennis.

A statement from Wexford was released: “Wexford GAA wish to confirm that further testing of our senior hurling panel revealed no positive cases. The panel will resume training and will be in a position to fulfil our upcoming fixture against Kilkenny.”