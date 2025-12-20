Martin to use Lebanon visit to call for accountability over Seán Rooney killing

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has embarked on a visit to Lebanon that will see him meet Lebanese prime minister Nawaf Salam, and call for accountability regarding the 2022 killing of Pte Seán Rooney, as well as give thanks to Irish peacekeepers.

“Our peacekeepers serve with distinction in Unifil [the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon], amid a very challenging environment,” he said, in advance of the trip. “Ireland is the only country to have a continuous presence on UN and UN-mandated peace support operations since 1958. Our troops in Lebanon today are a part of this proud history. They are a source of immense pride for both the government and the people of Ireland.”

More than 30,000 Irish personnel have served in Lebanon to date, according to the Defence Forces website, with the United Nations saying that 48 have died there, which in 2022 was the most of any contingent.

The Taoiseach said that in particular he was thinking of Pte Rooney “who gave his life in the cause of peace while serving in Lebanon”. He said he was going to speak about the case with prime minister Salam in Beirut and “make [it] clear to him that there must be accountability”.

In September, Mr Martin met Lebanese president Joseph Aoun in New York, where he also called for accountability for Pte Rooney’s killing.

Pte Rooney (24) was in an armoured vehicle that came under fire on December 14th, 2022.

Six people were found guilty of involvement in the soldier’s death by a Lebanese military court last July. A seventh person was acquitted.

Mohammad Ayyad, the main defendant, was sentenced to death, but did not appear in court. “It is unsatisfactory that he is still at large,” said Mr Martin, in the aftermath of the sentencing, adding that “many will feel the sentences passed down on the other defendants are far too lenient.”

On Saturday, Mr Martin said he will also discuss bilateral and regional issues with the Lebanese prime minister, “including how best we can support Lebanon as we plan for the wind down of the Unifil mission in the coming years”.

Unifil’s UN Security Council mandate expires at the end of next year.

The visit comes at a particularly tense time in Lebanon, with many worried about a potential major escalation in Israeli attacks, which have continued despite a ceasefire coming into force between Israel and Iran-backed militant group Hizbullah in November 2024.

Israel – which accuses Hizbullah of trying to rebuild and rearm – has killed at least 335 people in that time, according to Lebanese authorities, including at least 127 civilians, according to the UN. Israel also continues to hold on to five positions inside Lebanese territory.