Slaughtneil’s heartbreak will go on as Loughrea set to weather the storm

Sunday

All-Ireland club SHC semi-finals

Loughrea (Galway) v Slaughtneil (Derry), Parnell Park, 1.30pm – Live TG4

Slaughtneil’s heartbreak at this stage of the club championship has been well documented but Loughrea spent last winter also stewing over what might have been. The Galway champions led for much of their All-Ireland semi-final against Na Fianna last December – they were 0-10 to 0-6 ahead at the interval and it was only in the closing stages that Na Fianna hit the front. In a tense finish, Na Fianna fired over a match-winning score in injury-time. A few weeks later, they were crowned All-Ireland champions. That’s how close Loughrea were to the club game’s ultimate silverware.

But this group of Loughrea players have since demonstrated there is no shortage of character within the dressingroom. They retained the Galway SHC this year – a first for the club and only their fourth county triumph ever. In the final they overcame St Thomas’ who have been the standard bearers in Galway over the last decade. Darren Shaughnessy scored an important late goal in that final and Loughrea were able to pillage goals throughout the knock-out stages in Galway.

Slaughtneil beat Down’s Portaferry and Antrim’s St John’s on their way to Ulster glory but, as ever, the question looms over the varying standards the teams will have operated at over the course of their respective seasons. Interestingly, this is the first time Slaughtneil – who have lost five previous semi-finals – will be facing Galway champions at this stage of the competition. Loughrea haven’t played a competitive game since the start of November – during which time Slaughtneil have played an Ulster semi-final and final.

[ Ulster SHC Final: Slaughtneil retain title as they prove too strong for Naomh EoinOpens in new window ]

Either way, there is a sense none of that matters much to Slaughtneil because they have been the best part of a decade trying to win an All-Ireland semi-final. That’s all that matters now. Given the profile of the team, many of their players will soon start running out of chances. That ticking clock makes this a very dangerous game for Loughrea. If the Galway champions can match Slaughtneil’s intensity and desire, they have the hurlers to get the job done. But if they arrive to Parnell Park believing their hurling alone will be enough, Loughrea will find themselves caught in a Slaughtneil tempest.

Verdict: Loughrea

Ballygunner’s Michael Mahony and Philip Mahony celebrate victory over Éire Óg in November. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Ballygunner (Waterford) v St Martin’s (Wexford), Semple Stadium, 3.30pm – Live TG4

Ballygunner were ruthlessly efficient as they carved through Munster in recent weeks. Much has been said of their dominance in Waterford, where they have won 12 on the bounce, but they have also been the standout force in Munster club hurling for almost a decade now.

Ballygunner have contested eight provincial finals since 2017, winning five titles. However, for all of their county and provincial dominance, they have claimed only one All-Ireland senior title. Harry Ruddle’s match-winning goal in the dying embers of that 2022 final against Ballyhale Shamrocks provided one of the most unforgettable finishes to any All-Ireland decider. However, there has long been a belief around Ballygunner that a return of one All-Ireland from this golden period has been an underachievement. In that regard, Ballygunner have been a team on a mission to land a second Tommy Moore Cup. And they have played that way in 2025.

[ Ballygunner the undisputed kings of Munster as they see off Éire Óg to claim sixth provincial crownOpens in new window ]

St Martin’s, in contrast, claimed their maiden Leinster title earlier this month. They displayed huge character to snatch victory against Ballyhale and in Rory O’Connor they have a reliable marksman. They have nothing to lose here.

There are two worrying factors for them in advance of Sunday’s game, though. In three provincial championship matches they managed just one goal, and none in their last two outings. They also shipped 2-17 on two occasions. Jason Ryan’s Ballygunner did concede the same amount against Sarsfields but were much meaner against Na Piarsaigh (0-15) and Éire Óg (1-9).

St Martin’s won’t publicly declare it to be the case – but this is something of a free shot for them. They have already posted a successful season whereas Ballygunner’s campaign will only be deemed a success if they finish it with an All-Ireland title. That need should drive the Waterford side onwards.

Verdict: Ballygunner