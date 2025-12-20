Sections
Paddy Power is not so mischievous any more but there’s still a dark side to what it does
The bookmaker is a rising star on Wall Street but questions remain about its effectiveness at tackling gambling addiction
Paddy Power has developed a knack for attention-grabbing publicity campaigns. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
Denis Walsh
Sat Dec 20 2025 - 06:00
•
8 MIN READ
Paddy Power
Flutter
gambling
