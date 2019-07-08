Mickey Harte apologises for Tyrone players singing rebel song

Harte apologised to ‘anyone who has been offended by the unacceptable behaviour’

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte during his team’s win over Kildare. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte during his team’s win over Kildare. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Tyrone GAA manager Mickey Harte has apologised after some players sang a rebel song as a band parade passed their bus.

The team defeated Cavan in Clones in Co Monaghan on Saturday and were returning home.

The song Come Out Ye Black And Tans could be heard in a video made of the incident in Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone.

DUP leader Arlene Foster said: “The singing and the particular offensive remark does not represent many people who support GAA.

“I hope Tyrone GAA deal with this in a sensible way and we all move on. The Aughnacloy parade is an example of sharing where they don’t start the parade until the Saturday evening mass is over.

“There must be respect on all sides if we are to build a shared future.”

The parade was organised by Lisgenny Flute Band and took place after 8.30pm to avoid disruption to mass-goers. Fourteen bands took part.

Mrs Foster said: “The bands were unaware of the singing or the comments until this video appeared.

“It was their annual parade. There are many children in the bands. The parade is about the music and performance in front of their neighbours. It is not about offending anyone.”

In a statement to the BBC, Mr Harte apologised to “anyone who has been offended by the unacceptable behaviour of some of the panel on Saturday evening”.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.