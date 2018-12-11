Mattie Kenny enjoys opening win as Dublin see off Carlow

Teams play out reasonably exciting encounter in dreadful conditions
 

Dublin 2-21 Carlow 1-16

New Dublin manager Mattie Kenny saw his new charges start off the new 2019 season a month early with a workmanlike win over Carlow at Netwatch Cullen Park on Tuesday night.

The heavy rain which fell before the game and until late in the second half made it a battle of wills in this Walsh Cup encounter but in the awful conditions they managed to produce a reasonably exciting encounter.

Carlow actually took an early lead when Marty Kavanagh knocked over a first-minute free but Donal Burke levelled with a free of his own.

New Dublin manager Mattie Kenny on the sideline during the Walsh Cup game against Carlow at Netwatch Cullen Park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
It was nip and tuck until Dublin scored their first goal as Eamon Dillon needed two attempts before eventually forcing the ball over the line on 15 minutes. At half-time Dublin led by 1-8 to 0-9 with Kavanagh scoring six of Carlow’s points.

A Carlow goal from Ted Joyce early in the second half brought the side’s level but the Dublin response was emphatic with Fintan McGibb prodding the ball home from close range as the Carlow defence frantically tried to keep their line intact.

Eventually Dublin gained control with John Hetherton converting two frees and Donal Burke, Seán Moran and McGibb all pointing.

DUBLIN: A Nolan; S Barrett, B O’Carroll, L Gannon; T Connolly, S Moran (0-1, free), C Crummey; J Malone, S Treacy (0-1); F Whitely, C Burke, F McGibb (1-2); J Hetherton (0-10, six frees, one 65), D Burke (0-4, one free), E Dillon (1-1).

Subs: C Conway (0-2) for C Burke (32 mins), R Hayes for Malone (43); C Ryan for Treacy (51); O O’Rourke for Dillon (62); D Gray for Whitely, R Flynn for McGibb, R Smith for D Burke (all 65).

CARLOW: B Tracey; A Corcoran, P Doyle, M Doyle; E Nolan, D English, R Coady (0-1); J Kavanagh, S Whelan; D Byrne, R Smithers, J Murphy (0-1); M Kavanagh (0-12, 10 frees), T Joyce (1-0), C Nolan (0-1).

Subs: K McDonald for S Whelan (h/t), J Nolan (0-1) for C Nolan (44 mins), G Bennett for R Coady (52).

Referee: J Heffernan (Wexford).

