Limerick IT bow out as Carlow show their character

DJ Carey’s side secure home victory over LIT in absorbing Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-final

Charlie Keegan

IT Carlow’s hurlers put in a storming final quarter to defeat Davy Fitzgerald’s side. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

IT Carlow 1-19 Limerick IT 0-18

IT Carlow hurlers, managed by DJ Carey, showed great character as they put in a storming final quarter to defeat Limerick IT, under the management of Davy Fitzgerald in an absorbing Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-final tie at the IT Carlow grounds on Wednesday night.

LIT were clearly the better side in the opening half. Their hurling was crisper, their teamwork far superior to the home side, while they picked off some superb points from play and frees.

Clare county senior Peter Duggan gave IT Carlow a torrid time throughout the opening half, his height, ball-winning ability and clinical finishing making him LIT’s go-to man in attack. Diarmaid Byrnes, the Patrickswell clubman, also showed outstanding finishing as he hit three huge long-range points, two from placed balls.

LIT led 0-11 to 1-7 at half time, Carlow’s Sean Downey scoring the game’s only goal on 27 minutes.

After the sides were level twice in the second half. IT Carlow led for the first time when Charles Dwyer pointed them in front 1-14 to 0-16 on 50 minutes. And, once in front, DJ Carey’s side went on to victory as Davy Fitzgerald’s LIT exited the competition.

LIT will reflect on a game they dominated for so long but in which they appeared to run out of steam in the final stages.

IT Carlow: E Rowland (0-1 free); S Reck, K Hannafin, R Brown; M Redmond, J Doyle, M Harney; C Dunford, R Leahy (0-3); S Downey (1-0), M Kavanagh (0-5, 0-4 frees), C Dwyer (0-3); M Russell (0-1), J Fagan (0-3), C Dunbar (0-3, 0-1 line cut). Sub: T Nolan for Harney (injured) (53).

LIT: B O’Loughlin; J Quaid (0-1), K Bennett, J Quigley; D Byrnes (0-3, 0-2 frees), S Ryan, D O’Connor (0-1); D Reidy (0-5, 0-3 frees), R Byrnes; B O’Connor (0-2), W Connors (0-1), A La Touche Cosgrave; J McCarthy, P Duggan (0-4), O Kelly (0-1). Subs: M Kavanagh for Quaid (38); D Conroy for O’Connor (53); S Gleeson for O’Loughlin (60).

Referee: F Horgan (Tipperary).

