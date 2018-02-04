Longford lord it over Derry

Longford 1-13 Derry 1-6

Longford’s great record over Derry continued on Sunday afternoon at Pearse Park as they made it two wins from two in Division 3.

It was a fine performance from the midlanders who were just behind once in this game and that was after just seconds when Enda Lynn opened the scoring. Longford responded with four points in succession.

The home side Longford were dominant but kicked three balls into the goalkeeper’s hands before a terrific point from James McGivney put them ahead by four in the 31st minute.

Derry got a foothold in the game in the 32nd minute with a goal from Lynn, but Longford’s Daniel Mimnagh edged his side in front by two at the break.

Substitute James Kielt cut the gap to just one in the 36th minute but that was as close as they would come. In the 40th minute Michael Quinn weaved his way into the area before finding the back of the net.

Derry tried to stay with Longford but couldn’t break them down. At the other end Darren Gallagher, James McGivney, Ronan McEntire and Barry Gilleran all chipped in with points in a fine win for Longford.

Longford: P Collum; P Fox, P McCormack, D McElligott (0-1); M Quinn (1-1), B Gilleran (0-1), D Mimnagh (0-1); D Gallagher (0-2), A Farrell; B McKeon, S McCormack, D Reynolds; R Smyth, C Berry, R Brady (0-3). Subs: Subs: J McGivney (0-2) for S McCormack (27 mins, inj), Peter Foy for Fox (50), D McGivney (0-1, 1f) for Berry (55), R McEntire (0-1) for Farrell (58), D Quinn for Foy and Berry for Gallagher inj (67)

Derry: O Hartin; N Kennan, K Johnston, L McGoldrick; M McEvoy, C McAtamney, C McWilliams; T O’Brien, E Bradley (0-1, 1f); R Mooney, E Lynn (1-1), C McFaul (0-1); C Doherty, P Hagan, N Toner. Subs: P MacGrogan for McGoldrick (6 mins, inj), B Heron for McEvoy, J Kielt (0-1) for O’Brien and McGoldrick for McWilliams (h/t), M Lynch (0-2, 2f) for Doherty (52)

Referee: P Faloon (Down)