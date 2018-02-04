Longford lord it over Derry

Home side run out comfortable winners at Pearse Park
 

Longford 1-13 Derry 1-6

Longford’s great record over Derry continued on Sunday afternoon at Pearse Park as they made it two wins from two in Division 3.

It was a fine performance from the midlanders who were just behind once in this game and that was after just seconds when Enda Lynn opened the scoring. Longford responded with four points in succession.

The home side Longford were dominant but kicked three balls into the goalkeeper’s hands before a terrific point from James McGivney put them ahead by four in the 31st minute.

Derry got a foothold in the game in the 32nd minute with a goal from Lynn, but Longford’s Daniel Mimnagh edged his side in front by two at the break.

Substitute James Kielt cut the gap to just one in the 36th minute but that was as close as they would come. In the 40th minute Michael Quinn weaved his way into the area before finding the back of the net.

Derry tried to stay with Longford but couldn’t break them down. At the other end Darren Gallagher, James McGivney, Ronan McEntire and Barry Gilleran all chipped in with points in a fine win for Longford.

Longford: P Collum; P Fox, P McCormack, D McElligott (0-1); M Quinn (1-1), B Gilleran (0-1), D Mimnagh (0-1); D Gallagher (0-2), A Farrell; B McKeon, S McCormack, D Reynolds; R Smyth, C Berry, R Brady (0-3). Subs: Subs: J McGivney (0-2) for S McCormack (27 mins, inj), Peter Foy for Fox (50), D McGivney (0-1, 1f) for Berry (55), R McEntire (0-1) for Farrell (58), D Quinn for Foy and Berry for Gallagher inj (67)

Derry: O Hartin; N Kennan, K Johnston, L McGoldrick; M McEvoy, C McAtamney, C McWilliams; T O’Brien, E Bradley (0-1, 1f); R Mooney, E Lynn (1-1), C McFaul (0-1); C Doherty, P Hagan, N Toner. Subs: P MacGrogan for McGoldrick (6 mins, inj), B Heron for McEvoy, J Kielt (0-1) for O’Brien and McGoldrick for McWilliams (h/t), M Lynch (0-2, 2f) for Doherty (52)

Referee: P Faloon (Down)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.