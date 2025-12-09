All-Ireland women’s senior club football final won’t be televised due to Junior Eurovision clash

Kilkerrin-Clonberne's Eva Noone during last year's All-Ireland final against Dublin's Kilmacud Crokes. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

The All-Ireland women’s senior club football final between Galway’s Kilkerrin-Clonberne Antrim’s St Ergnat’s at Croke Park on Saturday will not be shown live on TG4 due to a clash with the Junior Eurovision Song Contest.

The game will instead be broadcast on the TG4 Player and TG4’s YouTube channel, and deferred coverage will be shown on television at 8.10pm.

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) and TG4 tried to find a solution to ensure the game could be televised live but were unable to make their respective schedules compatible.

The LGFA stated: “We had discussions and the throw-in times for Saturday’s games were agreed in conjunction with TG4.”

The senior decider will throw-in at 4pm, the same time TG4 is set to broadcasting the Junior Eurovision Song Contest live from Tbilisi in Georgia.

TG4 ran a six-week series to find Ireland’s Junior Eurovision – with Cork’s Lottie O’Driscoll Murray taking to the stage in Georgia at the weekend.

It is understood TG4 are contracted to broadcast the Junior Eurovision on television.

The All-Ireland women’s intermediate club football final between Galway’s Caltra Cuans and Cavan’s Knockbride, which throws-in at 2pm in Croke Park on Saturday, will be shown live on TG4.

Kilkerrin-Clonberne have won the last four All-Ireland senior club titles and on Saturday face first-time finalists St Ergnat’s of Moneyglass.

Meanwhile, the venues have been confirmed for the All-Ireland senior club hurling semi-finals.

Ulster champions Slaughtneil will face Galway champions Loughrea at 1.30pm in Parnell Park on Sunday, December 21st.

On the same afternoon in Thurles, Munster winners Ballygunner will face Leinster champions St Martin’s in Semple Stadium at 3.30pm.