Tipp v Kilkenny: Paths to the final – players used and everpresents

All-Ireland hurling final countdown: by the numbers

Updated: about 2 hours ago

Tipperary’s Niall O’Meara with Conor Fogarty of Kilkenny during the league clash this year. Photograph: Inpho/Oisín Keniry

Tipperary’s Niall O’Meara with Conor Fogarty of Kilkenny during the league clash this year. Photograph: Inpho/Oisín Keniry

 

Tipperary (7 games)

Number of players used: 26

Brian Hogan, Cathal Barrett, James Barry, Sean O’Brien, Brendan Maher, Padraic Maher, Ronan Maher, Noel McGrath, Michael Breen, Niall O’Meara, John O’Dwyer, Patrick Maher, Jason Forde, Seamus Callinan, John McGrath, Dan McCormack, Jake Morris, Willie Connors, Mark Kehoe, Cian Darcy, Alan Flynn, Barry Heffernan, Robert Byrne, Ger Browne, Jerome Cahill, Seamus Kennedy

Players to play every minute: 3

Brian Hogan, Paraic Maher, Seamus Callinan

Kilkenny – 7 games

Number of players used: 27

Darren Brennan, Eoghan Murphy, Paul Murphy, Paddy Deegan, Tommy Walsh, Enda Morrissey, Huw Lawlor, Conor Fogarty, Padraig Walsh, Alan Murphy, Adrian Mullen, Walter Walsh, TJ Reid, Billy Ryan, Colin Fennelly, Ger Alyward, Richie Leahy, Richie Hogan, Bill Sheehan, Liam Blanchfield, John Donnelly, Jason Cleere, Martin Keoghan, Joey Holden, Cillian Buckley, James Maher, Conor Browne

Players to play every minute 4

Paul Murphy,Huw Lawlor, Padraig Walsh, TJ Reid

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.