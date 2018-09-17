Pat Gilroy steps down as Dublin hurling manager

Gilroy cites work pressures for leaving post after one year in charge
Pat Gilroy (right) pictured with Anthony Cunningham during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1B game against Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds back in February. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

Pat Gilroy has stepped down as Dublin senior hurling manager after one year at the helm, citing work commitments.

“It was a huge honour for me to be selected to manage the Dublin senior hurling team and I was delighted that I was able to make a contribution during the past year,” Gilroy told the official Dublin GAA website.

“Unfortunately my work commitments involves a considerable amount of overseas travel and it will not be possible for me to continue in this role.

“I would like to express my appreciation to my management and backroom team who were very supportive at all times and to the players for their exceptional commitment and dedication. Thanks also to the county board and the clubs for their encouragement and assistance.”

Dublin County committee chairman Seán Shanley paid tribute to the out-going manager and said: “Pat has done an outstanding job as manager over the past year. I regret his departure but appreciate the huge sacrifices he has made over the year for Dublin GAA. The committee will commence the process of considering suitable candidates to replace Pat and his management team shortly.”

