Colm Cavanagh among six sent off in Tyrone SFC first round tie

Six players, including Tyrone stars Colm Cavanagh and Harry Loughran and former county forward Darren McCurry, were sent off in a Tyrone SFC first round game at the weekend.

A staggering 27 cards - 20 yellow, one black and six red - were flashed by referee Kieran Eanetta in the clash of Edendork and Moy, with both sides finishing the game with 12 players.

None of the half dozen dismissals were on straight reds, but the nature of a tense encounter ensured that there was very little flowing football.

And so it continues 😨😨@KCsixtyseven Edendork played Moy today in the Tyrone senior championship first round

20 yellows -6 reds-1 Black

And Sean Cavanagh transported away to hospital in an ambulance. The man that inflicted the injury did not receive a card of any description pic.twitter.com/gOWQdhLVoc — david greene (@buddygreene) September 16, 2018

There was a moment of magic from McCurry right at the end, however, as he swung over a glorious winner deep into stoppage time to send Edendork through to the quarter-finals with a slender 0-10 to 0-9 win.

Moy’s Sean Cavanagh was taken to hospital with concussion after shipping a heavy knock in the opening half.

And the county board is set to launch an investigation into a mass brawl which marred the Intermediate Championship tie between Stewartstown and Strabane.

Footage circulated on social media shows as many as 30 players involved in fighting near the end of normal time at Healy Park.

Stewartstown won the game in extra-time by 1-19 to 2-13.