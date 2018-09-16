Colm Cavanagh among six sent off in Tyrone SFC first round tie

Sean Cavanagh taken to hospital as 27 cards shown in clash between Edendork and Moy
Colm Cavanagh was one of six players sent off during a Tyrone SFC first round match between Edendork and Moy. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Colm Cavanagh was one of six players sent off during a Tyrone SFC first round match between Edendork and Moy. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Six players, including Tyrone stars Colm Cavanagh and Harry Loughran and former county forward Darren McCurry, were sent off in a Tyrone SFC first round game at the weekend.

A staggering 27 cards - 20 yellow, one black and six red - were flashed by referee Kieran Eanetta in the clash of Edendork and Moy, with both sides finishing the game with 12 players.

None of the half dozen dismissals were on straight reds, but the nature of a tense encounter ensured that there was very little flowing football.

There was a moment of magic from McCurry right at the end, however, as he swung over a glorious winner deep into stoppage time to send Edendork through to the quarter-finals with a slender 0-10 to 0-9 win.

Moy’s Sean Cavanagh was taken to hospital with concussion after shipping a heavy knock in the opening half.

And the county board is set to launch an investigation into a mass brawl which marred the Intermediate Championship tie between Stewartstown and Strabane.

Footage circulated on social media shows as many as 30 players involved in fighting near the end of normal time at Healy Park.

Stewartstown won the game in extra-time by 1-19 to 2-13.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.