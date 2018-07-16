Nicky English: beating Kilkenny a major step forward for Limerick

Manner of the impressive victory will work wonders for Kiely’s up-and-coming side

Nicky English

Limerick’s Tom Morrissey and Kilkenny’s Martin Keoghan battle for possession during the All-Ireland quarter-final at Semple Stadium. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Limerick’s victory over Kilkenny completely eclipsed the other All Ireland quarter-final between Clare and Wexford as a game of hurling. There was no comparison in quality and intensity never mind the excitement of the final throes of the match in Thurles.

In a match that was unpredictable all the way through, it finished along predictable lines as Limerick, as they had done in the Galway, Clare and Tipperary league matches this season revealed character in adversity. They fought to the final whistle and clawed their way past the Cats, for whom Richie Hogan’s second-half goal could have proved a pivotal moment.

