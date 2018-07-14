Gaelic Games: Super 8 fixtures and tables
Keep up to date with the results, fixtures and standings from the new football competition
PHASE 1
(all games at Croke Park)
SATURDAY JULY 14th
Group 2: Tyrone 4-24 Roscommon 2-12
Group 2: Dublin 2-15 Donegal 0-16
SUNDAY JULY 15th
Group 1: Kildare v Monaghan, 2.0
Group 1: Kerry v Galway, 4.0
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|Pts Diff
|Pts
|Galway
|Kerry
|Kildare
|Monaghan
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|Pts Diff
|Pts
|Tyrone
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4-24
|2-12
|+18
|2
|Dublin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2-15
|0-16
|+5
|2
|Donegal
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0-16
|2-15
|-5
|0
|Roscommon
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2-12
|4-24
|-18
|0
PHASE 2
SATURDAY JULY 21st
Group 2: Roscommon v Donegal, Dr Hyde Park, 5.0
Group 2: Tyrone v Dublin, Healy Park, 7.0
SUNDAY JULY 22nd
Group 1: Kildare v Galway, Newbridge, 2.0
Group 1: Monaghan v Kerry, Clones., 4.0
PHASE 3
SATURDAY AUGUST 4th
Group 1: Kerry v Kildare, Killarney, 6.0
Group 1: Galway v Monaghan, Salthill, 6.0
SUNDAY AUGUST 5th
Group 2: Donegal v Tyrone, Ballybofey 3.30
Group 2: Dublin v Roscommon, Croke Park, 3.30