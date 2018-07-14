Jimmy Hyland inspires Kildare Under-20s to All-Ireland final

Kildare 1-14 Kerry 1-13

Corner forward Jimmy Hyland gave a blistering performamce in helping Kildare surprise a fancied Kerry to set-up an All-Ireland Under-20 final showdown with Mayo.

The sides were level four times inside the opening 10 minutes before Kildare had three unanswered points, two from Hyland with Adam Masterson getting the other.

A free by Fiachra Clifford and another by Donal O’Sullivan left only a point between the sides at the break, Kildare 0-9 Kerry 0-8.

Shane O’Sullivan replaced David Marnell at halftime but he suffered a shoulder injury with his first action and had to retire a few minutes later and was replaced by Mark Glynn.

Kildare stretched their lead to four points and then followed Hyland’s goal to leave Kerry with a mountain to climb.

It came from a superb run and then a well timed handpass from Ruadhan O’Giollain and it made the score 1-13 to 0-9.

A free by Donal O’Sullivan started the comeback which was briefly halted by yet another Hyland point.

Kerry’s Donal O’Sullivan after his side’s narrow defeat to Kildare. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

It was 1-14 to 0-10 with five minutes remaining and Kerry finished powerfully with a superbly struck goal by substitute Michael Potts with his first touch.

Two more of the substitutes, Brian Friel and Cormac Linnane, added points to leave only a point between the sides they began five extra minutes of stoppage time. Kerry threatened, but they wasted a few good scoring chances when under pressure from a very compact Kildare defence.

Kildare had an outstanding midfielder in Adam Masterson and goalkeeper Aaron O’Neill made two good saves.

For Kerry Fiacra Clifford scored five points from frees but missed a few more at critical stages.

Kerry: B Lonergan; D Naughton, S Okumbar, M Reidy; M Breen, G O’Sullivan (0-1), D O’Brien; M Ryan (0-1), D O’Connor; F Clifford (0-5, 5f), E Horan, D Moynihan; D O’Sullivan (0-2, 2f), B Sweeney (0-1), D Shaw. Subs: S O’Leary (0-1) for Breen (37 mins), M Foley for O’Leary (52), J Gammell for Ryan (57), M Potts (1-0) for F Clifford (55), B Friel (0-1) for Horan (44), C Linnane (0-1) for Shaw (50)

Kildare: A O’Neill; M Dempsey, M Barrett, DJ Earley; S Comerford, J Gibbons, R O’Giollain; A Masterson (0-1), D Marnel; D Ryan, P Nash, T Archbold; J Hyland (1-8, 5f), B McLoughlin (0-3, 2f), P Woodgate (0-2). Subs: S O’Sullivan for Marnell (HT), Glynn for O’Sullivan (35 mins), J Bambrick for Ryan (37), C Costigan for Nash (43), N Murphy for Hyland (62), S Doran for P Woodgate (54).

Referee: J Molloy, Galway.