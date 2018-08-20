Limerick sponsor JP McManus pays tribute to ‘wonderful bunch of young men’

Horse trainer says county’s All Ireland win was special and ‘life changing for some people’

Updated: about an hour ago
Vivienne Clarke

JP McManus said Sunday’s win had come about because of the county’s hurling academy which had brought players from grassroots level with the full support of parents. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

JP McManus said Sunday’s win had come about because of the county’s hurling academy which had brought players from grassroots level with the full support of parents. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

 

Limerick hurling’s sponsor JP McManus has paid tribute to the team as “a wonderful bunch of young men. They bring a lot to the area.”

The leading racehorse owner said it had been really special to join with the team in the dressing room in Croke Park after the All Ireland senior hurling final on Sunday.

Limerick beat last year’s champions Galway 3-16 to 2-18 to win the Liam McCarthy Cup after a 45 year wait to claim the title.

“It was really special” to be with the team after the win, “they made me feel very very welcome,” he said.

He admitted that the “worst thoughts” had gone through his mind in the final minutes of the game especially as it looked like Galway’s Joe Canning could equalise from a free. “The relief was hard to describe,” he said.

“To be honest now I’m drained. I’m sure I feel worse than if I’d played, both mentally and physically, ” he told RTÉ’s News at One of the game’s final nail biting minutes.

Mr McManus, who sponsors the team under the Sporting Limerick branding, said that Sunday’s win had come about because of the county’s hurling academy which had brought players from grassroots level with the full support of parents.

He also paid tribute to the vanquished Galway team saying there were very sporting.

He said that being in Croke Park yesterday had been very special. The win was phenomenal and “life changing for some people.”

Asked which had given him more pleasure and which had cost him more money, the horses or the hurling, he replied “definitely the horses”.

But he said the great thing about winning an All Ireland was “you get to share it with thousands and thousands and thousands of people ...you have men hugging men who have never met before ...it would lift you”.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.