Have your say: Was your Arts degree worth it?

Students are favouring courses with strong job prospects, but are they missing out?

Updated: about an hour ago

Would you recommend an Arts degree to the next generation of third-level students? Photograph: iStock

Would you recommend an Arts degree to the next generation of third-level students? Photograph: iStock

 

Leaving Cert students around the country are receiving their CAO offers today. Points for many arts and creative courses have fallen as students opt for degrees linked to areas of strong jobs growth such as science, engineering and teaching.

The Irish Times would like to hear from readers about their own college experiences. Did you do an Arts degree? What were your reasons for choosing Arts? Did you enjoy the course, and find it easy or challenging? Was it worth it? What career path has it led you to? Have you found it easy to secure work with your qualification? Did you pursue postgraduate study? What skills and knowledge gained during the course have you found relevant in your subsequent role(s)? Any regrets? Would you recommend an Arts degree to the next generation of third-level students?

You can share your views and experiences using this form. Please include a photograph of yourself if you have one, and a few lines about you - your age, where you live now and what you do.

A selection of responses may be published as part of our CAO results coverage this week. Thank you.

