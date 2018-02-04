Kanturk get the party started as Ballyragget beaten

Kanturk (Cork) 1-18 St Patrick’s Ballyragget (Kilkenny) 1-17

Kanturk became the first Cork side in seven years to claim the All-Ireland intermediate club title seeing off Kilkenny’s St Patrick’s Ballyragget in the most dramatic of circumstances at headquarters.

An individual goal of real class from Kanturk’s Ryan Walsh on 30 minutes looked to be the key score in this one as the Duhallow side stayed just ahead of Ballyragget. Awonderful strike from Ballyragget’s Michael Brennan on 54 minutes had this one back in the melting pot but a huge score in the dying seconds from Kanturk’s Ian Walsh sent the title to the rebel county.

Ballyragget fought all the way to the death but ultimately fell short of the Munster champions.

Kanturk: A Nash; J Browne, J McLoughlin, P Walsh; L O’Neill, D Browne, A Sheehy; L McLoughlin, R Walsh; M Healy, I Walsh, D Kenneally; L O’Keeffe, A O’Keeffe, A Walsh. Subs: J Fitzpatrick for A O’Keeffe (49), E O’Connor for A Walsh (inj)(59).

St Patrick’s Ballyragget: M Gannon; J Mooney, J Gannon, M Staunton; G Brennan, S Staunton, R Healy; S Kenny, B Staunton; E Bergin, J Brennan, B Staunton; M Brennan, B Brooke Phelan, K Kiely. Subs: S Mooney for E Bergin (40).

Referee: J Murphy (Limerick)

Ardmore edge thrilling junior decider

The Ardmore team celebrate. Photograph: Gary Car/Inpho

Ardmore (Waterford) 3-11 St Mogues Fethard (Wexford) 0-18 (after extra-time)

Ardmore needed extra time to shrug off St Mogues and capture a historic All Ireland junior crown at Croke Park.

Man-of-the-match Seamus Prendergast delivered 1-8 while deadly corner forward John Gartland belted in two opportunistic goals including the killer blow on 72 minutes.

Their dogged Wexford opponents were seconds away from victory in normal time when David Gartland popped up with a last gasp equaliser into Hill 16. Mogues rallied from four behind to grab a 0-14 to 2-7 lead in the closing stages with their outstanding dead ball striker Mark Wallace contributing 12 points over the hour and 14 in total.

A rousing Prendergast score from midfield slipped Ardmore back in front on the restart and they never trailed from there. Substitute Stephen Keating supplied John Gartland for their third major. A late blast from Mogues’ substitute Bryan Power whizzed wide of the Ardmore posts.

Ardmore: J Walsh; D Power, D Prendergast, N Hennessy; G Williams, Seamus Keating (0-1), R Hennessy; K Murphy, W Hennessy; S Barron, D Gartland (0-2), M Cronin; J Flavin, S Prendergast (1-8, 7fs), J Gartland (2-0). Subs: J Kennedy for Cronin (H-T), K Conway for Power (43), Stephen Keating for W Hennessy (70), M Cronin for Kennedy (74), W Hennessy for Williams (80).

St Mogues: S Foley; M Power, R Tubrid, D Mullan; R Waters, K Rowe, J Sutton; G Foley (0-1), J Tubritt; E Power (0-1), M Wallace (0-14, 12fs, 1 65’), D Barden; C Dwyer, G O’Grady, M Dwyer (0-2). Subs: D Foley for O’Grady (43), B Power for Tubritt (49), B O’Donoghue for E Power (64), E Power for O’Donoghue (70), G O’Grady for C Dwyer (70).

Referee: S Hynes (Galway)