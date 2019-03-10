GAA confirm all of Sunday’s fixtures are to go ahead

The GAA have confirmed all of Sunday’s Allianz League Hurling fixtures are to go ahead.

Last weekend saw a number of games postponed due to the weather, and rescheduled to take place on today.

However, despite further warnings for snow and ice on Sunday all pitches have been deemed playable.

The following fixtures are to go head:

Division 1A

Cork v Tipperary, Páirc Uí Rinn, 2.0pm

Wexford v Kilkenny, Wexford Park, 2.0pm

Division 1B

Waterford v Galway, 2.0pm

Division 1B relegation play-off

Offaly v Carlow

Division 2A final

Westmeath v Kerry