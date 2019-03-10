GAA confirm all of Sunday’s fixtures are to go ahead
Five Allianz League hurling games to be played despite further weather warnings
Sunday’s rescheduled fixture between Wexford and Kikenny will go ahead. Photograph: Tommy Grealy/Inpho
The GAA have confirmed all of Sunday’s Allianz League Hurling fixtures are to go ahead.
Last weekend saw a number of games postponed due to the weather, and rescheduled to take place on today.
However, despite further warnings for snow and ice on Sunday all pitches have been deemed playable.
The following fixtures are to go head:
Division 1A
Cork v Tipperary, Páirc Uí Rinn, 2.0pm
Wexford v Kilkenny, Wexford Park, 2.0pm
Division 1B
Waterford v Galway, 2.0pm
Division 1B relegation play-off
Offaly v Carlow
Division 2A final
Westmeath v Kerry