Ballyhale Shamrocks dominate AIB club hurling awards

Brian Carroll from Offaly’s Cooldery only selection not from a provincial champion

Ballyhale Shamrocks’ Michael Fennelly has been named in the AIB club hurling team of the year. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Ballyhale Shamrocks’ Michael Fennelly has been named in the AIB club hurling team of the year. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

All-Ireland champions Ballyhale Shamrocks have taken six of the AIB club hurling awards and also see forwards Colin Fennelly and Adrian Mullen nominated as player of the year, along with Ballygunner’s Pauric Mahony.

It’s a tribute to the core strength of the Kilkenny champions that the spine of their defence and attack is selected en bloc, as Joey Holden, Michael Fennelly, TJ Reid and Colin Fennelly are all included at full back, centre back, centre forward and full forward.

The awards, which recognise outstanding displays in the provincial and All-Ireland stages of the senior club championship, have gone in the main to provincial champions - the only exception is Brian Carroll from Offaly champions Coolderry, whose scoring exploits included 2-16 in the Leinster semi-final against Ballyboden St Enda’s.

Waterford’s Ballygunner, who pushed Ballyhale close in the All-Ireland semi-final, provide five of the winners whereas Antrim and Ulster champions Ruairí Óg Cushendall have two. The list is completed by Fintan Burke from All-Ireland finalists St Thomas, Galway.

The selection is made by representatives of regional and national media.

2019 AIB GAA Club Players’ Hurling Awards

Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner); Eoghan Campbell (Ruairí Óg), Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Ian Kenny (Ballygunner); Philip Mahony (Ballygunner), Michael Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Fintan Burke (St Thomas); Shane O’Sullivan (Ballygunner), Neil McManus (Ruairí Óg); Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks), TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner); Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Brian Carroll (Coolderry).

CLUB HURLER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.