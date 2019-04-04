Ballyhale Shamrocks dominate AIB club hurling awards

All-Ireland champions Ballyhale Shamrocks have taken six of the AIB club hurling awards and also see forwards Colin Fennelly and Adrian Mullen nominated as player of the year, along with Ballygunner’s Pauric Mahony.

It’s a tribute to the core strength of the Kilkenny champions that the spine of their defence and attack is selected en bloc, as Joey Holden, Michael Fennelly, TJ Reid and Colin Fennelly are all included at full back, centre back, centre forward and full forward.

The awards, which recognise outstanding displays in the provincial and All-Ireland stages of the senior club championship, have gone in the main to provincial champions - the only exception is Brian Carroll from Offaly champions Coolderry, whose scoring exploits included 2-16 in the Leinster semi-final against Ballyboden St Enda’s.

Waterford’s Ballygunner, who pushed Ballyhale close in the All-Ireland semi-final, provide five of the winners whereas Antrim and Ulster champions Ruairí Óg Cushendall have two. The list is completed by Fintan Burke from All-Ireland finalists St Thomas, Galway.

The selection is made by representatives of regional and national media.

2019 AIB GAA Club Players’ Hurling Awards

Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner); Eoghan Campbell (Ruairí Óg), Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Ian Kenny (Ballygunner); Philip Mahony (Ballygunner), Michael Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Fintan Burke (St Thomas); Shane O’Sullivan (Ballygunner), Neil McManus (Ruairí Óg); Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks), TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner); Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Brian Carroll (Coolderry).

CLUB HURLER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner).