GPA reach agreement with GAA over Covid-19 testing procedures

All teams can avail of initial saliva test and further PCR test if positives show up

GPA chief executive Paul Flynn. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

GPA chief executive Paul Flynn. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

 

The GAA and Gaelic Players Association have reached an agreement after the GPA had looked for universal ‘baseline testing’ for county panels in return for their continued support for this year’s intercounty season.

A meeting of the GAA Covid Advisory Group considered the matter on Thursday night and it has been decided to offer Covid screening to all teams who want to avail of it.

The screening will be a saliva test, which if positive will be referred on for a PCR antigen test.

In a message to members, GPA chief executive Paul Flynn praised the ‘positive role’ of the Covid Advisory Group on which he sits. The GAA will continue to make available the services of its rapid testing facility to all counties whose medical officers request them.

There is also expected to be a communique to county committees on matchday travel and other Covid protocols. There will also be a helpline for anyone wanting to report concerns about compliance with these protocols.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.