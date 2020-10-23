GPA reach agreement with GAA over Covid-19 testing procedures

The GAA and Gaelic Players Association have reached an agreement after the GPA had looked for universal ‘baseline testing’ for county panels in return for their continued support for this year’s intercounty season.

A meeting of the GAA Covid Advisory Group considered the matter on Thursday night and it has been decided to offer Covid screening to all teams who want to avail of it.

The screening will be a saliva test, which if positive will be referred on for a PCR antigen test.

In a message to members, GPA chief executive Paul Flynn praised the ‘positive role’ of the Covid Advisory Group on which he sits. The GAA will continue to make available the services of its rapid testing facility to all counties whose medical officers request them.

There is also expected to be a communique to county committees on matchday travel and other Covid protocols. There will also be a helpline for anyone wanting to report concerns about compliance with these protocols.