Tyrone could be without Darragh Canavan for Ulster opener

Tyrone joint-manager Feargal Logan has said that Darragh Canavan may not make the county’s championship opener against Ulster champions Cavan. In a pre-championship media briefing on Monday night, he was asked about the injury sustained by the promising forward in Killarney two weekends ago.

“Yeah, well you know Darragh had an ankle injury, just innocently happened during that Kerry game and it’s going to keep him out for a couple of weeks. The early signs are good albeit it’s a painful and debilitating injury.

“It’s very unfortunate for Darragh but hopefully, it’s a matter of weeks and not beyond that. We would be hopeful but we’ve got to take it day by day, week by week for the meantime. He may be in difficulties for the Cavan game.”

The provincial quarter-final doesn’t take place for nearly three weeks, July 10th.

Logan also appeared hopeful about Cathal McShane, the All Star full forward of two years ago when he also top-scored in the championship. A bad ankle injury last year ruled him out of the intercounty season and has taken its time to recover.

“Cathal is coming on very well and is in full participation essentially,” according to his manager. “So you know, because it’s been such a long time off we are just reintegrating him gently, but he is participating well in all the trainings.

“So we are hopeful with Cathal that all comes together.”

Tyrone are regrouping after a traumatic trip to Killarney for a league semi-final, which Kerry won 6-14 to 1-15.

For the new management of Logan and Brian Dooher, who have been trying to develop the county style into something more expansive but without losing sight of predecessor Mickey Harte’s defensive virtues, it was a nightmare and one they have four weeks to ponder.

“It’s double-edged,” says Logan. “Sometimes when you have a bum day the earlier you get back out on a pitch the better in terms of competitive action. We all live and rise or fall by our last game.

“In that sense with the year that’s in it, on balance it’s best that we do have a bit more time. It was a very short lead-in to the league. I think it was three weeks essentially to gather things up, just due to the public health emergency.”