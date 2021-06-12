Goals make the difference as Cork hold on to Division Two status

Cork 3-22 Westmeath 0-25

Cork preserved their Division Two status thanks to three second-half goals in their relegation playoff with Westmeath at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday.

The introduction of the experienced Brian Hurley and Mark Collins made a difference as they claimed two of the goals with Luke Connolly bagging the other.

Referee Cormac Reilly blew the final whistle a couple of minutes prematurely, but recognised his mistake though the outcome had been decided at that stage.

Westmeath, for whom John Heslin, Ger Egan and Ronan O’Toole caused Cork’s defence no end of problems, missed goalscoring opportunities of their own.

Twice, they led by four points during the first half and were 0-14 to 0-12 in front at the interval, but Cork’s goals undid all their good work.

CORK: MA Martin; K Flahive, S Meehan, S White (0-1); K O’Donovan, M Taylor, C Kiely; I Maguire (capt), P Walsh (0-2); J O’Rourke (0-1), R Deane (0-1), K O’Driscoll; D O Duinnin (0-3, one free), L Connolly (1-4, four frees), C O’Mahony (0-3).

Subs: M Colins (1-1, one free) for O’Rourke (31 mins); B Hurley (1-4, one free) for O’Mahony (35, inj); B Hartnett (0-1) for Deane (inj), T Corkery for Kiely (both 52); D Gore for Connolly, E McSweeney for White (both 60); C O’Callaghan (0-1) for O’Donovan (69).

WESTMEATH: J Daly; J Smith, K Maguire (capt), B Sayeh; J Dolan, R Wallace, J Gonoud; D Corroon, S Duncan; D Lynch R O’Toole (0-3), R Connellan (0-3); G Egan (0-3), J Heslin (0-12, eight frees), L Dolan (0-3).

Subs: S McCartan (0-1) for Smith (25 mins); D Giles for Connellan (40, inj); F Ayorinde for Duncan, N Mulligan for Gonoud (both 50); N Harte for Lynch (60); S Maxwell for L Dolan (67).

Referee: C Reilly (Meath).