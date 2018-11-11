Tributes paid after former Louth manager Paddy Clarke dies

The death has taken place on Sunday morning after illness of former Louth manager Paddy Clarke.

A well-known and popular figure nationally within the GAA, the Drogheda native coached clubs to county titles in Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Cavan and Dublin and was assistant manager to Brian McEniff with the Irish international rules team in 2000 and 2001.

His spell with his home county included the Division Two league title in 2000 after a final against Offaly.

Paddy Clarke also maintained unparalleled records and statistics on Louth football and was an innovative coach as well as a courteous and friendly character, always happy to talk football – as many journalists could cheerfully attest.

Paying tribute to Clarke, Louth senior football manager Wayne Kierans said: “Paddy Clarke was a brilliant coach and a great man and I for one really appreciated his messages of support over the past few years. He will be missed.”

Former Louth goalkeeper Colm Nally told local radio: “I would say Paddy would have inspired me, and inspired numerous teams that he coached.

“He breathed life into even the most mundane tasks. He was devoid of ego.”

His removal will be on Wednesday morning at 10.30 o’clock, arriving to St Mary’s Church, James Street, for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock.