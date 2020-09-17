This year’s Ulster SFC final won’t be played in Clones

Ulster GAA have confirmed that this year’s provincial senior football final will not be played in Clones, the traditional venue for the event. The fact that St Tiernach’s Park doesn’t have floodlights has ruled out the ground in a year when the championship is scheduled to run through the last three months of the year.

This year’s Ulster final is fixed for November 22nd and on Thursday provincial CEO Brian McAvoy issued an update, announcing that “Clones is unable to be considered as a venue to host the Ulster senior football championship final. The venue for the final will be confirmed at a future Ulster CCC meeting”.

The most recent Ulster finals not to be played at the Monaghan venue were in the middle of the last decade during the heyday of GAA attendances, especially in Ulster, during which it was decided to hold the final in Croke Park for three years, 2005-07, including a replay in ‘05.

Finalised venues for the 2020 senior provincial football championship (All venues must comply with the GAA ‘Return to Play’ guidelines and specifically dressing room capabilities. The away team will take preference in a ground where there are only two suitable dressing rooms). Games have been scheduled as follows:

Saturday October 31st: first round

Monaghan v Cavan, St Tiernach’s Park. Clones (1.15pm)

Sunday November 1st: quarter-finals

Donegal v Tyrone, Ballybofey (1.30pm); Derry v Armagh, Celtic Park, Derry (4.0pm).

Saturday November 7th: quarter-final

Antrim v Monaghan/Cavan, Corrigan Park (subject to safety certificate)/Kingspan Breffni Park (1.15pm)

Sunday November 8th: quarter-final

Fermanagh v Down, Brewster Park, Enniskillen (1.30pm)

Saturday November 14th: semi-final

Donegal/Tyrone v Derry/Armagh, venue TBC (1.15pm)

Sunday November 15th: semi-final

Fermanagh/Down v Antrim/Cavan/Monaghan, venue TBC (1.30pm)

Sunday November 22nd: Final, venue TBC (4.0pm)