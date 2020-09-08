Tributes paid after death of Dublin great Jimmy Lavin

The death has taken place of Jimmy Lavin, one of the great talents that emerged in Dublin GAA in the 1940s. A next-door neighbour of Kevin Heffernan, he played on the O’Connell’s CBS team which reached the All-Ireland colleges’ hurling final in 1946, losing to St Flannan’s of Ennis.

It was a team of players who went on to shine in other sports as well. Jimmy Lavin played full back in the famous 1955 Dublin-Kerry All-Ireland football final and captain that day was another schoolmate Danno Mahony.

Soccer players Paddy Ambrose and Brendan O’Kelly also played in the O’Connell’s team.

In his early 90s, Jimmy Lavin was of a generation, including Heffernan, that reached back-to-back minor All-Irelands in both hurling and football, winning three out of the four, 1945-46. He won both football and hurling medals.

He also went on to be a selector with Dublin footballers. His club paid tribute on Tuesday night.

“St Vincents extends our deepest sympathies to the Lavin family on the passing of Jimmy, RIP. Jimmy Lavin played at every level for the club, winning senior football medals in 1949-55 and 1957-59.

“Jim sat on many committees in the club, serving as grounds director on more than one executive. He also served as a senior football selector and was followed into both of those positions by his son Shane, who had also played senior football with the club.

“Another son Niall also played with the club. Jim was always so gentlemanly and very easy company and it’s no surprise that mention of his name would always draw a smile.”

He was pre-deceased by his wife, Maureen.