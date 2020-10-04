Slaughtneil back on top in Derry after seeing off Magherafelt

Chrissy McKaigue was the star for the eventual winners

Updated: 35 minutes ago

Chrissy McKaigue was the star for Slaughtneil in their Derry SFC win. Photo: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

Chrissy McKaigue was the star for Slaughtneil in their Derry SFC win. Photo: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

 

Slaughtneil 0-11 Magherafelt 1-04

Slaughtneil won back their county football title, for the first time since 2017, after defeating Magherafelt by four points at Bellaghy on Sunday.

Chrissy McKaigue produced a man of the match performance for the winners, while free-taker Christopher Bradley top scored with three points.

In a contest where two well-drilled defences were on top, the Emmet’s led 0-4 to 0-2 at half-time with McKaigue’s brace of points from play the half’s only highlight.

Points from Shane McGuigan, Francis McEldowney and Brendan Rogers stretched Slaughtneil’s advantage to five points soon after the restart as Paul Bradley’s side threatened to snuff out Magherafelt’s challenge.

But a thundering goal from Jared Monaghan dragged the Rossas back into contention in the 40th minute. A Shane Heavron free made it a two point game before points from McGuigan and Christopher Bradley once again held Magherafelt at arm’s length.

A late point from Ronan Bradley confirmed Slaughtneil champions.

Slaughtneil: A McMullan, P McNeill, B Rogers (0-1), C McAllister (0-1), F McEldowney (0-1), C McKaigue (0-2), K Feeney, P Bradley, P Cassidy, S Cassidy, C O’Doherty, M McGrath, C Bradley (0-3f), S McGuigan (0-2), B Cassidy.

Subs: P Kearney for C McAllister (H/T), R Bradley (0-1) for S Cassidy (58).

Magherafelt: O Lynch, S McErlain, D O’Neill, G Lupari, C McCluskey (0-1), F Duffin, C Kearns (0-2), J Monaghan (1-0), D Heavron, P McLarnon, S Heavron (0-1f), J Young, M McEvoy, E McGuckin, R Ferris.

Subs: P Quinn for D O’Neill (50), D Martin for G Lupari (55), A McElhone for R Ferris (59).

Referee: Barry Cassidy (Bellaghy).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.