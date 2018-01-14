Roscommon lose a man but hold on to beat Mayo

Galway and Roscommon will meet in the final of the FBD League for the fourth year in a row following the third round of games.

Roscommon secured a 0-14 to 0-11 win over Mayo, while reigning champions Galway overcame Leitrim by 3-6 to 0-8 in heavy rain and wind in Clonbur.

Galway laid the foundation for victory in the opening half against the wind when they raced into a 2-2 to 0-0 lead after just eight minutes.

Dessie Conneely got the opening goal and corner-forward Frankie Burke slotted home a penalty after he himself was fouled.

Leitrim hit back to shoot seven points in as many minutes, with Brendan Gallagher and Darren Carberry getting two apiece, but they trailed by 3-3 to 0-7 at the break when Conneely pounced for his second goal.

The deteriorating conditions made football almost impossible in the second-half with the Tribesmen outscoring Leitrim by 0-3 to 0-1 after the restart.

They will meet Roscommon in a repeat of the Connacht final next month, with Kevin McStay’s men seeing off his native Mayo despite having midfielder Ian Kilbride sent off early in the second-half.

Roscommon led by 0-8 to 0-7 at the break, with Mayo newcomer Fionn McDonagh shooting three points in an impressive display.

McDonagh and Conor O’Shea edged a strong Mayo side in front after the break but Roscommon pushed for home with Diarmuid Murtagh, Enda Smith and Conor Daly leading the way for the Connacht champions who will be hoping to repeat their championship win over Galway and in the process reverse the outcome of the last two FBD League finals against the Tribesmen.

Roscommon 0-14 Mayo 0-11

Leitrim 0-8 Galway 3-6