Roscommon lose a man but hold on to beat Mayo

Reigning champions Galway scored three goals to beat Leitrim and reach the final
Roscommon’s Niall Daly breaks the tackle of Diarmuid O’Connor. Photograph: Tommy Grealy/Inpho

Roscommon’s Niall Daly breaks the tackle of Diarmuid O’Connor. Photograph: Tommy Grealy/Inpho

 

Galway and Roscommon will meet in the final of the FBD League for the fourth year in a row following the third round of games.

Roscommon secured a 0-14 to 0-11 win over Mayo, while reigning champions Galway overcame Leitrim by 3-6 to 0-8 in heavy rain and wind in Clonbur.

Galway laid the foundation for victory in the opening half against the wind when they raced into a 2-2 to 0-0 lead after just eight minutes.

Dessie Conneely got the opening goal and corner-forward Frankie Burke slotted home a penalty after he himself was fouled.

Leitrim hit back to shoot seven points in as many minutes, with Brendan Gallagher and Darren Carberry getting two apiece, but they trailed by 3-3 to 0-7 at the break when Conneely pounced for his second goal.

The deteriorating conditions made football almost impossible in the second-half with the Tribesmen outscoring Leitrim by 0-3 to 0-1 after the restart.

They will meet Roscommon in a repeat of the Connacht final next month, with Kevin McStay’s men seeing off his native Mayo despite having midfielder Ian Kilbride sent off early in the second-half.

Roscommon led by 0-8 to 0-7 at the break, with Mayo newcomer Fionn McDonagh shooting three points in an impressive display.

McDonagh and Conor O’Shea edged a strong Mayo side in front after the break but Roscommon pushed for home with Diarmuid Murtagh, Enda Smith and Conor Daly leading the way for the Connacht champions who will be hoping to repeat their championship win over Galway and in the process reverse the outcome of the last two FBD League finals against the Tribesmen.

Roscommon 0-14 Mayo 0-11

Leitrim 0-8 Galway 3-6

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.